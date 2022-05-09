ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: The popular Junior Volunteer Program is back again! For the first time since COVID, this exciting program for students 6th grade and older is available this summer after three long years. Any student wishing to become a Junior Volunteer will need to complete a form which can be picked up at the Home Monday-Friday 8-4:30 pm. The form requires a note of recommendation from a teacher, principal, or guidance counselor and MUST be returned by May 25 to the Home. Any questions, please contact H/R Coordinator Heather Simmons at 309-923-2071 ext. 114.

The week of May 1 started with a live Apostolic Christian Church Service in the activity room on Sunday morning. In addition, their communion service was held that afternoon in the multipurpose room for residents who are members of that faith as well as their family/guests. A special thank you to elder/minister Frank Sauder and retired elder/minister Tom Hoffman as well as song leader Dustin Hodel for their services.

On Monday morning in Helping Hands, the ladies were eager to roll silverware for their upcoming Mother’s Day luncheon on Friday. They gathered around a table in the dining room, working diligently to neatly tie the wrapped red plastic utensils with a green napkin to cleverly make them look like a little bouquet of roses. After a busy morning, many residents reunited in the dining room to play BINGO together.

Baking Buddies on Tuesday had the ladies making homemade, gluten-free brownies. The recipe called for almond flour, which some had never heard of such an ingredient. An experienced celiac resident was happy to explained what almond flour is and what it’s replacing in a normal recipe. Many thought it was so interesting to learn about this gluten-free flour and a couple of ways to make other gluten-free baked goods. The brownies smelled so good while baking and turned out beautiful. Despite everyone’s huge desire to immediately taste them, the special treat was saved for a special activity the next day. Thanks to volunteer Debbie Lewis of Benson who played the piano for Dining Room Melodies for those patiently waiting for their noon meal to be served. That afternoon’s Popcorn Pop-in and Movie featured the showing of “Gentle Ben” on activity channel 2 while the fresh salty snack was passed around to each room.

May 4 was National Star Wars Day and may the fourth (force) be with you. The day started out with Balloon Volleyball, which is the residents’ favorite exercise. There were many residents who joined in the fun for 2 full teams. After lunch during Snack & Chat, the brownies the ladies made the prior day were served. They were so good that many had no idea they were eating a gluten-free treat until they were told. Chatting about the brownie making process, many stated that they couldn’t tell a huge difference between regular brownies and the gluten-free ones. All agreed the ladies in Baking Buddies did a fantastic job. That afternoon was Carol Sauder’s visitation, which the family had graciously made accommodations for residents to come early to the funeral home. Thank you to volunteer bus driver Tom Hoffman for driving all those who chose to attend the opportunity to see their dear friend one last time. That evening on activity channel 2 was the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church’s National Day of Prayer Eve Service. This special program had 7 different speakers who had prayers on specific topics including: prayers for our nation, for those in trials, for the church, and for the lost, a prayer of praise/worship, and opening/closing prayers. There were also several special songs by the Prairie Choristers as well as congregational singing.

In honor of The National Day of Prayer on Thursday, activity staff walked residents around the building and asked if they would like to pray together. Many asked for specific things in their lives while others just appreciated the companionship of a walking buddy and ear to listen. In addition that morning, resident Carol Sauder’s funeral service was livestreamed for all residents to watch or listen in to their dear friend who had touched so many lives at the Home. Carol will certainly be missed

Friday activity and dietary staff blessed all the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and daughters with a beautiful Mother’s Day Luncheon. Thanks to the kitchen staff who prepared a large variety of salads many of which were made from scratch, including choices of: ham salad or chicken salad on assorted specialty buns/bread/crackers, potato salad, marinated vegetable salad, cheddar chive macaroni salad, pea salad, ambrosia fruit salad, plus many assorted desserts. Dietary and activity staff wore festive, tall, white, chef hats as they went around to each table to offer the choices of food options. The plates looked very colorful and everything tasted outstanding. The activity staff put together a photo booth where residents could take fun pictures in the garden party theme as well as had several different center pieces at the tables. Thanks, too, to volunteer Judy Luginbuhl for playing the piano.

The weekend staff was blessed with a free lunch of assorted Jimmy Johns sandwiches, chips, relishes & dip, and cookies on Saturday, thanks to the Giving Gals who wanted to show their appreciation for all the work that the nurses and other staff do for the residents. This group of young ladies and their moms back in 2019 decided to hold a bake sale to raise money for a friend and her family doing mission work in Haiti. The girls loved planning the bake sale, so they decided to plan another and this is when Giving Gals officially began. Originally, it was called Random Acts of Kindness but changed to Giving Gals soon after. The girls thought it would be nice to raise money for Midwest Foodbank for this bake sale to keep it more local. They also came up with the idea to keep some of the money for random acts of kindness around the Roanoke community, going even more local. They raised about $800 at this bake sale, giving close to $600 to Midwest Food Bank and keeping around $200 for Random Acts of Kindness. From there, the girls used this money for a variety of acts of kindness. They delivered care packages to a few families in need around the community, donated money to the new disc golf course, etc. In December 2021, the girls held another bake sale, raising over $1,000. So far with that money they put a few gift cards at gas pumps, gave a care package to a friend who lost her mom, handed out candy to everyone at school, and put cookies and flowers in the teachers’ workroom for Teacher Appreciation Week. Currently, those who help out with Giving Gals include: Milanna Amigoni, Riley Beer, Braden Clark, Tessa Feazel, Brooklyn Getz, Addy Heineke, Abi, Annie, Hattie, Lexi, & Libby Hodel, Jaycee Kearfott, Callie Kennell, Marley Leman, Aliya & Reese Sauder, Lea Schuster, and Catie Smith. They look forward to raising more money and giving more back to their community. They also want to thank everyone who has supported them in the past.

DEATH/DISCHARGE: Carol Sauder passed away May 2 after being a resident at the nursing home for 20 years and living in the Country View apartments before that. She will certainly be missed, and staff extended their deepest sympathy to her family. Eva Zook was able to return to her home in Eureka on 5-6-22 after being a resident since 4-22. All wished her well. Both Eva and her daughter expressed appreciation for the good care received.

