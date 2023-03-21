LOOKING AHEAD: The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Good Friday, April 7, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. There will be the egg hunt, animals, face painting, food, fellowship, and more. All ages are welcome! To sign up your children, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at jenna@achroanoke.org or 923-2071 ext. 170 before April 3 so staff know how many children to plan on coming.

Monday, March 13, started off with a Clover Wreath Craft to hang on their doors. Different sizes and colors of clovers were cut out and placed around a white wreath to make a clover collage. BINGO with candy prizes filled the afternoon with fun and sugar. After supper, it was St. Patrick’s Day Pictionary with laughs galore at the comical drawings, some of which were more skilled and some not so much, but always friendly jesting of the artist.

National Potato Chip Day was Tuesday. During Guess that Chip, residents were given 5 different types and flavors of chips. They had to guess each chip and the flavor. Many residents got the type of chip but many pondering faces were made while their taste buds tried to decipher what the flavor was. During Helping Hands that morning, residents were busy folding towels. Laundry staff certainly appreciated their help. It was Popcorn Pop-In & Movie that afternoon, featuring assorted drinks with the salty snack. “Grumpy Old Men” was available on activity channel 2 while others enjoyed their snack when playing games with staff.

The St. Pat Gnome Craft had residents busy Wednesday morning making sock gnomes. They were tasked with putting rice into St. Patrick’s themed socks, tying off each section and gluing on the pom-pom nose, white beards, ribbon bows, etc. Each creation was unique and everyone loved looking at each other’s gnomes. The monthly Birthday Party was held during lunch, celebrating residents with a March birthday. Activity Director Jenna Sizemore read a little background on those residents and presented them with a personal birthday cupcake. Everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday to You” to residents Carol Janssen (the 4th) and Vi Heinz (the 14th.) Special entertainment was provided by Mark Kline of Washington who played his guitar and sang. Later than afternoon activity staff went room to room with the Cocoa Cart. Residents got to pick different toppings to either stir into their hot cocoa or put on top of it. It was a wonderful way to relax after such a busy day.

On Thursday morning, Lutheran Church Service was held in the multi-purpose room for those who wanted to participate. Next on the schedule was Shamrock Shakes. Everyone got excited as they watched activity staff make each individual shake. Many stated they never had a mint shake before and really enjoyed the taste! Something so simple—vanilla ice cream, a little milk, a dab of mint extract, and a drop or 2 of green food coloring—has the power to change everyone’s mood. In celebration of National Panda Day, the film Kung Fu Panda was shown on activity channel 2 as well as different panda bear coloring pages were available. Many gathered for BINGO in the afternoon to earn more BINGO bucks as prizes. Anyone who would be willing to donate small prizes for this new twist of the game, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170.

Friday, the 17th, had everyone celebrating at the big St. Patrick’s Day Party. Activity staff decorated the dining room with different shades of green along with assorted decorations and Irish music playing. Those who gathered indulged in darling 3-leaf pretzel clovers that the ladies had made the prior day along with green Lucky Charms Jell-O cups, green and white frosted sugar cookies decorated with cute green sprinkles, chocolate candy coins, mint M&Ms, and punch. Residents were asking each other if any of them were of the Irish descent. One resident looked around to see if he could pinch anyone not wearing green, but luckily, all had on green. Bible Study took place in the afternoon in the dining room. Activity staff read from St. Luke chapter 1. Later that evening after supper during St. Patrick’s Day Trivia, brains were picked with questions on the holiday.

DEATHS/ADMISSION: Ken Thompson formerly of Highland, IL passed away March 13 after being a resident since April 2019. Carolyn Aaron of Chillicothe was welcomed on the 15th and resides in room west 17. Dorothy Wilson formerly of Washington passed away March 19. She lived at the Home since August 2016. Staff and residents certainly miss Ken and Dorothy and extend their deepest sympathy to their respective families as well as extend a warm welcome to Carolyn.

LOBBY REMODELING: During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. Door D is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project.