ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

HOMECOMING DAY: The annual Homecoming Day Benefit is August 26-27, 2022. The fundraiser again this year will be an online auction on Friday and Saturday as well as a drive-thru fish fry on Friday evening for carryout dinners only. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home any time, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. More information is available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab.

FISH FRY DINNER: The popular Friday Night Fish Fry will begin at 4:30 p.m. until the fish run out or ending at 7:00 p.m. on August 26. The $12 carryout-only meal includes: fried fish w/ tartar sauce, green beans, coleslaw, and a homemade cookie. Meals are available from the Multi-Purpose Room on the backside of the nursing home. Traffic will enter from the west side of Davison Street and move east to order and pick up meals.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER AUCTION: The online auction will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, and continue until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 27th. There is an easy access link to the auction items on the Home’s homepage www.achroanoke.org. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the Roanoke nursing home.

HYBRED ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS & IN-PERSON CLINICALS: Another Certified Nurse Aide training is in the organizational stages and hopes to be held very soon at the Roanoke nursing home. This very convenient opportunity to earn your CNA license is in the organizational stage. For more information or to get your name on the list, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 309-923-2071 ext. 114. This is the perfect stepping stone for high school students who are considering any health-related college major or anyone just wanting to get some excellent experience for a future job after graduation. It also looks great on college and/or scholarship applications. For young moms raising a family, CNA hours can be extremely flexible to allow for a part-time job when children are in school or when dads are available to assist with childcare.

The week of August 1 started off with residents enjoying the humor at the Pancake Races in the dining room. Staff divided into teach with each person having a spatula with a pancake on it and running across the dining room to their partner. The person had to flip the pancake onto their partner’s spatula who then ran back to the other side. The antics brought laughs from both the residents and employees. Then it was the residents’ turn to try their skill/luck and were given spatulas along with a challenge to flip the pancake in the air and catch it, which definitely is not easy but is a lot of fun. The good times continued later in the week with another children’s water activity called Fun in the Sun with Kids. Thanks to the moms and grandmas who brought the little to entertain the residents who thoroughly enjoyed watching. There were water balloon fights, a splash pad, a bouncy house, squirt guns and soakers, many snacks, and more. What a great time for young and old alike. It was National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Tuesday and National Watermelon Day on Wednesday that had activities during the middle of the week for fellowshipping up a storm while snacking on special treats. Other regular activities included: Crafts; BINGO; Travelogue, Documentary, and other Movies; Manicures and more. Thank you to Junior Volunteer Haley Hodel for helping with polishing fingernails.

Looking ahead, the activity department will be hosting a mini 4-H Fair at the Home this Friday the 12th. Members of the Roanoke Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be coming with their projects and give a little presentation for the residents. Many are quite excited to see what the kids have done and worked so hard throughout the year for the judging at the annual Fair in Eureka the end of July. It’s National Relaxation Day on August 15, which will feature the popular Relax & Revive activity that afternoon for the residents. The monthly Birthday Party is Wednesday, the 17th, celebrating each resident who has an August birthday. Ending that week is a Popsicle Party outside in the courtyard.

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents' walkers. Thank you to those who have already dropped off tennis balls, but more are still needed. The activity department is asking for donations of coloring books. Several residents enjoy the free time they get to simply color on and off during the day in the lobby. These can be easy kids coloring books and/or the more intricate adult coloring books as all levels are needed. Thank you, too, for the coloring books that were donated but more are still needed. If you have any tennis balls or coloring books to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm to get to the proper department.