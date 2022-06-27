ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents’ walkers. Thank you to those who have already dropped off tennis balls but more are still needed. The activity department is asking anyone to donate coloring books. There are some residents who love to color every day and the supply is running low. These can be simple kids coloring books and/or the more intricate adult coloring books as all levels are need. In addition, the activity department is asking anyone to donate flowers all summer long. They brighten up the nursing home and bring the residents much enjoyment. If you have any tennis balls, color books, or fresh flowers to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:00-4:30 pm to get to the proper department. Thank you in advance.

SAVE THE DATE…August 26-27, 2022…is Homecoming Day. It will be an online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver at item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. More information is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

DISCHARGE: Staff wished Kathy Armstrong the very best when she was able to return with her family to her home in El Paso on Wednesday, the 22nd, after being a resident since the middle of April.

The week of June 20 the activity department had many activities based around their Jungle Week theme. Monday started off with making jungle animals like snakes, lions, and koalas in Crafts. That afternoon residents went Lion Hunting and found a kitten out and about. Many were thrilled to see a little kitten in the building. One resident stated it was the cutest “lion” to hunt. Later in the week several were busy helping make banana bread to feed the monkeys in Baking Buddies. That afternoon they went Swamp Swimming in the courtyard with kiddy pools provided to stick their feet into the refreshing water on a hot summer day. In addition, some Junior Volunteers came in to participate in the fun with squirt guns provided to all. It was a blast to shoot each other with cool water. The staff and junior volunteers got soaked from head to toe with all the water that was squirting everywhere. Thanks, too, to little Carson Sizemore, Activity Director Jenna Sizemore’s 15-month-old son, for providing added entertainment when toddling about and playing in the water. Towards the end of the week it was a Scavenger hunt. Those participating were tasked to look for lions, monkeys, snakes, a CNA wearing animals on his/her scrubs, and more items related to the jungle theme. Throughout the week there was a snack cart roaming around with different, clever snacks to choose from, including dried ants (raisins), elephant poop (chocolate mini donuts), snake eggs (grapes), jungle juices, and bananas. Everyone thought the jungle names on the labels of snacks were hilarious. One resident was a little disappointed that they didn’t get to try dried ants. Maybe next time, Fella? (Yuck.)

Looking ahead to next week, the residents are excited to start moving into the July calendar. The activity calendar is conveniently available on the Home’s website: www.achroanoke.org. Look under the Services tab and click on Activities for the monthly activity calendar. A couple of activities that are coming up soon is Bubble Time Fun, bus outings, and Splish Splash on the front lawn. Mark your calendars for July 7 at 2:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the nursing home for the annual Splish Splash. All ages are welcome to come and join the fun time with the residents with snacks, sun, and water activities. There will be a splash pad, mini baby pools, water balloons, squirt guns, snacks, and more. If anyone would like to being anything else, please feel free to do. See the Home’s Facebook page for more information and hope to see you there.

