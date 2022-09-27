ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The week of September 19 the activity department had a “Gold Mining Week. Let’s go Digging.” theme. Monday started with making homemade rock candy in the activity room. The candy takes about 5-6 days to crystalize. The residents enjoyed checking on it daily in hopes to indulge in the tasty treat by the end of the week. That evening was a surprise visit from Activity Director Jenna Sizemore’s darling new kitten. Most of those residing in the nursing home love seeing animals of all breeds, colors, and sizes. Many of the residents were thrilled with the opportunity to hold and pet the sweet kitten.

Tuesday was a fun Hunting for Gold activity. Gold nuggets (painted rocks) were placed around the facility for the scavenger-like hunt. Whoever found all of them won the Minor’s Prize. One resident had the patience and mindset to find all 19 pieces of gold. While it took of 2 hours of persistence, she said that she enjoyed every minute of it.

On Wednesday, the residents had to do some dirty work and go digging for new gold. It was extra special to have some of the residents’ grandchildren visiting who wanted to participate too. Everyone went outside to dig through the containers of rocks and sand to find gold to collect and take it home. It was such a fun intergenerational activity for all the enjoy. In the afternoon, Activity Director Jenna Sizemore gathered the residents for some interesting TNT Explosions. It started off with bottle rockets, which all that’s needed is an empty bottle with a hole in the lid, hand sanitizer, and a flame. Residents watched intently while Jenna coated the inside of the bottle with the sanitizer and set it on the ground. Then she lit the match and held it next to the hole in the lid. BOOM. The rocket bottle took off. The next and most deadly explosion was made simply with an empty water bottle, vinegar and baking soda. Jenna explained the science portion of the experiment with all who were gathered while making her first “bomb.” For this very easy project, all you do is pour some vinegar in the bottom of the bottle, add some baking soda, tightly seal the lid, and shake. Then throw it on the ground to create the illusion that a bomb or a TNT stick of dynamite was going off. It creates a loud sound very similar to a gunshot. Wow. The residents were absolutely fascinated that such a simple science solution can create such a big bang.

It was National White Chocolate Day on Thursday, the 22nd. In Baking Buddies that morning in the activity room, some delicious white chocolate chip cookies were mixed up and baked. The results were very yummy.

At the end of the long, hard work week in the mines, everyone cleaned off the sweat off their faces and sat around to indulge in the rock candy they made on Monday. Some residents could hardly believe that the sugar could crystalize like it did in a week to eat and how good it tasted. Thanks to the busy activity staff for a very fun week of activities.

Looking ahead into October….The activity department is asking for pumpkins of all sizes for carving and/or painting. Please consider supporting the Home with your pumpkin donations and DVDs.

The Nursing Home is hiring in several departments. Current openings include a dietary cook for first shift and several dietary aides in the evenings after school. The nursing department needs CNA’s for all shifts as well as there’s a great need for an RN. If you or anyone you know would like to join the team at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, please look under the employment tab at the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org or come during regular business hours M-F 8:00 am-4:30 pm. to pick up an application in person. Any questions, please contact Heather Simmons in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.