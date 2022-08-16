ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

HYBRED ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS & IN-PERSON CLINICALS: Another Certified Nurse Aide training is hoping to be held very soon at the Roanoke nursing home. This very convenient opportunity to earn your CNA license is in the organizational stage. For more information or to get your name on the list, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 309-923-2071 ext. 114. This is the perfect stepping stone for high school students who are considering any health-related college major or anyone just wanting to get some excellent experience for a future job after graduation. It also looks great on college and/or scholarship applications. For those raising a family, CNA hours can be extremely flexible to allow for a part-time job when children are in school or others are available to assist with childcare.

VICTORY HOME CARE: There is a need at Victory Home Care Services for both full and/or part time staff. There is no special license required as all training will be provided. They have very flexible schedules to fit around other commitments potential employees might have. Please contact facility manager Holly Gerdes at 309-306-2429 or checkout their website at www.victoryhomecare.org for more information. The employment tab has a “apply for more info” link that goes to a very simple “Quick Apply” employment form.

The week of August 8 started with a walk around town with the help of junior volunteers. They started their journey at the Home and then went down Randolph street past a few residents’ old houses, across the bridge over the creek, around on Green Street, and then back home again. The beautiful weather made it a great outing for all who participated. Wednesday was a lemonade stand under the new carport. There was a choice of pink or yellow icy cold lemonade along with an assortment of cookies. Many residents, family members, and others from the community stopped by to show their support and visit with loved ones. Thank you to all who participated and those who made a donation for the refreshing drink and snack. That afternoon a Cornhole Tournament was held, which proved to be a lot of fun to play a new game. It was a going away party on Thursday for activity assistants Sara Kennell and Erin Quiram who are returning to college and will be dearly missed by all. A slide show was played at the party with pictures of these young ladies with the residents. Many great memories were shared and a few tears were shed, too. All look forward to their return during Christmas break. Also that day was a special thank you lunch for this year’s Junior Volunteers. Friday the Roanoke Happy Hustlers 4-H Club shared some of their great projects at the fair. Each 4-H member introduced themselves and talked about what they had done, going around to each resident to show them their project up close. Midway through the presentations, activity staff passed out root beer floats to everyone at the mini fair. Many thanks to the Happy Hustlers and their leaders for this special event.

ADMISSION/DISCHARGE: Kathy Armstrong of ElPaso was welcomed to room west 4 on August 12. Carol Higgins of Bloomington was discharged on the 11th after being at the Home for a couple months.

Looking ahead…it’s Cruise to Hawaii Week at the Roanoke nursing home, starting on the 22nd. Residents will indulge in banana splits, make pineapple upside down cake, go to a luau, and even participate in a mocktail hour. Other Hawaiian themed activities will be taking place throughout the week as shown on the beautiful August Activity Calendar on the Home’s website at www.achroanoke.org. To see all the fun stuff going on for residents, click on the Services tab on the homepage and chose “Activities” in the dropdown menu. Family and friends are always welcome to accompany their loved one at activities to have something to do when visiting. Residents can’t wait to go on this little “vacation.”

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents' walkers. Thank you to those who have already dropped off tennis balls, but more are still needed. The activity department is asking for donations of coloring books. Several residents enjoy the free time they get to simply color on and off during the day in the lobby. These can be easy kids coloring books and/or the more intricate adult coloring books as all levels are needed. Thank you, too, for the coloring books that were donated but more are still needed. If you have any tennis balls or coloring books to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm to get to the proper department.

HOMECOMING DAY: The annual Homecoming Day Benefit is August 26-27, 2022. The fundraiser again this year will be an online auction on Friday and Saturday as well as a drive-thru fish fry on Friday evening for carryout dinners only. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home any time, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. More information is available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab.

FISH FRY DINNER: The popular Friday Night Fish Fry will begin at 4:30 p.m. until the fish run out or ending at 7:00 p.m. on August 26. The $12 carryout-only meal includes: fried fish w/ tartar sauce, green beans, coleslaw, and a homemade cookie. Meals are available from the Multi-Purpose Room on the backside of the nursing home. Traffic will enter from the west side of Davison Street and move east to order and pick up meals.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER AUCTION: The online auction will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, and continue until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 27th. There is an easy access link to the auction items on the Home’s homepage www.achroanoke.org. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the Roanoke nursing home.