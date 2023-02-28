It’s finally here. It’s really going to happen because…IT HAS STARTED. The lobby (including the business office) remodeling project has officially begun.

After much planning and a lot of preparation work, the temporary moves started the week of February 20 with the technology equipment in the copy room of the business office temporarily relocated. A huge thank you to Dan Magnuson in maintenance for all his hard work in running wiring for all the electronic equipment, including the Home’s server and several office computers, to temporary locations throughout the Home. The next day the administrator and accounting offices were moved. By the end of the week, it was time for the lobby furniture and receptionist desk to find a different spot for the next few months. And the demolition was ready to start on Monday, February 27.

Many of the residents as well as staff and visitors were very excited to see the long-awaited remodeling truly taking place while a few were still slightly in disbelief that it really was happening. Some of the residents who love sitting by the beautiful fireplace in the lobby will miss that but were glad to hear that the fireplace will still be there in all its grandeur when the lobby remodeling project is completed. All are wanting to know how long it will take, which is a difficult question to give an accurate answer with all the uncertainty that comes with any remodeling project. Plus, it’s compounded by today’s unpredictability of the availability of all the supplies needed further down the timeline and when they will arrive. The best guess right now is probably 3-4 months.

During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable to be used by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. Door D is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project.

With many of the residents interested in watching all the commotion with the moving taking place, activity staff still offered their favorite game—BINGO—twice along with other fun things do to like Making Decorative Pillows, a Tea Party, Playing Board Games with the Gals, Popcorn Pop-In & Movie, and more. Everyone is having to be very flexible during this remodeling time where the activity room has temporarily become the business office and the beauty shop is also housing the receptionist desk. But when focusing on the long-term end result of a beautiful new lobby, it will be worth the short-term inconveniences and mess that comes with this and any updating projects.

ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS: Another online Certified Nurses Assistant class has begun. This popular way to earn a C.N.A. license has another group of students who started class on the 24th. This certification looks great on any resume as well as college, scholarship, and job applications. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online C.N.A. class, contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114.