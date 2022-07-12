ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

SAVE THE DATE...August 26-27, 2022...is Homecoming Day. It will be a drive thru fish fry on Friday evening for carryout dinners only along with the online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver an item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTH: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. An Auction Donation Form and more information are available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: Current full time and part time openings for new employees are updated on the Home’s website under the employment tab. Please consider working at the Home to help those who reside in this care facility. Besides certified nursing staff, there’s jobs in the activity, dietary, and environmental services (housekeeping and laundry) departments. An application is available online or can be picked up at any time. Questions can be directed to Heather Simmons in h/r at 309-923-2071 ext. 114.

The week of July 4 the residents celebrated Independence Day with watching a patriotic movie and seeing a fireworks display on TV. During this hot week, many indulged in ice cream each weekday. It started off with a Popsicle Party with some of the junior volunteers. The next day most cooled off with their favorite ice cream treat at the Root Beer Float Social. Thanks to Emily from Transitions Hospice for providing and serving Rainbow Sherbet Punch to both residents and staff. Thursday afternoon the activity department hosted the annual Splish! Splash! activity. While the weather that day had some scattered rain showers, God blessed the fun with dry skies for a couple hours that afternoon for the kids who came to play in the pools, splash pad, and bouncy house. In addition, some of the staff, visitors, and even residents used squirt guns to have a water battle with the little kids. After the little ones had their fill with the water activities, they gathered around the residents to snack on delicious ice cream sandwiches. Yum! Another Splish! Splash! activity is potentially being planned in August because by the looks of the faces on some of the pictures, no one is sure who had more fun—the kids or the residents. Please watch the Home’s Facebook page and website for more information.

ADMISSIONS: It was a busy week for admitting new residents. Richard Schrock of Roanoke was welcomed to room west 16 on July 5. The next day Audrey Schneider of Normal arrived and now resides in room west 6B. On Friday, the 8th, Donna Gough of Washington came to room west 6A.

DEATH: Ben Roberts of Eureka passed away July 8, after being a resident since the end of April. Staff expressed their sympathy to the family for their loss.

Looking ahead, there will be a campfire night on Tuesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 28, in the east parking lot next to the big maintenance shed, weather permitting. If anyone would like to come and play any instruments, or wants to come to tell stories, or just come to join in on the fun, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 309-923-2071 ext. 170.

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents' walkers. Thank you to those who have already dropped off tennis balls, but more are still needed. The activity department is asking for donations of coloring books. Several residents enjoy the free time they get to simply color on and off during the day in the lobby. These can be easy kids coloring books and/or the more intricate adult coloring books as all levels are needed. Thank you, too, for the coloring books that were donated but more are still needed. The activity staff is requesting fresh flowers donations throughout the year as they brighten up the nursing home and bring the residents much enjoyment. If you have any tennis balls, coloring books, or fresh flowers to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm to get to the proper department. Thank you for this huge blessing to the Home and residents.