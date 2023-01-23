ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: A huge thank you to the different volunteer piano players who consistently come into the nursing home and Country View to play Dining Room Melodies. The relaxing music makes such a peaceful atmosphere while waiting for the lunch meal to be served or to leisurely enjoy the meal and entertainment. A convenient, online sign-up is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the “Giving” tab. Click the link to “View Our Volunteer Sign Up Schedule” to choose the day most convenient for you.

Another thank you goes to the Kathy Armstrong Family for sharing the beautiful funeral flowers from her services. Their splendor and sweet fragrance immediately brought comments of appreciation from the residents sitting in the lobby.

ADMISSIONS/DEATH: Delores Bohlander of ElPaso was welcomed to room east 12 on January 18. The next day Jim Young of ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬East Peoria arrived and was shown to room west 6. Martha Roberts formerly of Eureka passed away on the 19th after being a resident since the end of October. Staff and residents expressed their sympathy to the family for their loss.

One cold winter afternoon, activity staff went around asking residents the question “What’s your favorite part of winter?” It was very interesting to hear their responses and comments. One resident, who was located in her regular spot in the lobby, enthusiastically exclaimed, “Sitting by the fireplace where it’s warm!” Another said, “I was a snowbird. I liked going to Arizona every winter.” to which another responded, “My husband and I wintered in Florida for almost 30 years. Those sure were good years.” One staff member who overheard the group talking shared, “I like to see the little kids having fun playing in the snow and building snowmen.” What’s your favorite part about winter?

The week of January 16 had the activity staff hosting a fun Candyland themed week based on the popular children’s board game. Playing in the fantasy world of Candyland, each weekday was represented by a different Candyland character. Monday was Queen Frostine and started with a Frosty Party. Activity staff made homemade frosty shakes upon order for the residents to watch, listen, smell, and then taste. Everyone enjoyed the sweet treat! BINGO was held after lunch followed by a Movie on activity channel 2, featuring an old Carol Burnett Show. The evening activity was Candy Landy Trivia.

Tuesday’s schedule for Gramma Nutt had Baking Buddies: Making Peanut Brittle. Some residents enjoyed playing some other board games like Yahtzee and 8 Below. The evening was blessed with many young voices at the Apostolic Christian Young Group Singing. Their beautiful hymns brought such a peaceful feeling of God’s presence and wonder of what it will be like in heaven to hear singing with a new harmony there.

For Mally Mellow on Wednesday, it was Marshmallow Golf. What fun was had with this putting game. The monthly Birthday Party was held over the noon hour. Activity staff acknowledged those residents celebrating January birthdays with a personalized little speech about each person. Thank you to the church sponsoring the party with delicious homemade cakes and to Courtney Genard of Note By Note Music Therapy in Washington for the entertainment. Courtney played the guitar and sang. In the afternoon, Cocoa Cart went around to the residents with different toppings to put on their hot chocolate. A warm drink on a cold winter day brings a nice feeling to both the tummy as well as the rest of the body. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service on activity channel 2 as well as the audio was played over the speaker system.

Lutheran Church Service was held Thursday morning. Then Mr. Mint sparked a Candy Cane Hunt with staff wheeling residents all around the nursing home in search of the candy canes that had been hidden. BINGO had great attendance followed by the Movie “Winn Dixie” shown on activity channel 2. The themed activities continued into the evening with playing the actual game of Candyland in the activity room.

On Friday morning, several residents gathered for another game of Balloon Volleyball, their favorite game of exercise. Princess Lollie had a fun “Lollie-Pop” Craft that afternoon with each lollipop turning out darling. It was such a sweet week.