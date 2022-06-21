ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

VISITING AT THE HOME: Visitors are currently welcome at the nursing home! For those wanting to go inside to see a loved one in the Home, please use the main entrance under the beautiful, new carport. A new, simplified, self-screening form as required by the State for going inside a nursing home is located right inside the door to the lobby. Remember a mask MUST be worn the entire time inside the nursing home building. Whether a visitor is family who come regularly or a close friend who visits often or a loved one whom they haven’t seen for months or even years, it’s truly rewarding to see the joy in a resident when they have a visitor.

ADMISSION: Donna Keller of Eureka ¬¬¬¬¬¬was welcomed to room east 8 on 6-13-22.

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents’ walkers. In addition, the activity department is asking anyone to donate flowers all summer long. They brighten up the nursing home and bring the residents much enjoyment. If you have any tennis balls or fresh flowers to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:00-4:30 pm to get to the proper department.

SAVE THE DATE…August 26-27, 2022…is Homecoming Day. It will be an online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver at item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. More information is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

The week of June 13 residents had the opportunity to play BINGO together as well as play Dominos with some junior volunteers and celebrate Flag Day, June birthdays, & Father’s Day. A few other highlights that took place included: Snack & Chat, Popcorn Pop-In, Crafts, A.C. Faith Church Singers, Wheel of Fortune, and Balloon Volleyball. Thanks to the group of young folks who blessed the Home with their beautiful voices praising God in hymns on Monday evening. It was National Flag Day on the 14th so in the Flag Craft that day it was fun to paint the American flag. Some chose to put on star glitter stickers instead of painting them on, binging a nice contrast to their project. The monthly Birthday Party on Wednesday had delicious assorted homemade cakes, thanks to Susan Haas and her church ladies. Those residents celebrating June birthdays included: Kathy Armstrong, the 3rd; Earl Kuebler, the 20th; Ben Roberts, the 26th, and Jane Schumacher, the 29th. In celebration of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday, the men gathered together on Friday for a Grill and Chill themed lunch, which is exactly what they got to do in the multi-purpose room. The activity staff grilled the guys steaks along with baked potatoes with butter and sour cream, corn-on-the-cob, and apple pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Yum. Thanks to Dennis Gibbs for sharing his excellent grilling skills.

Activity staff is planning Jungle Week June 20-24. Special activities include Lion Seeking with kittens being brought in to pet, hold, and love on, a Safari Tour outing, baking banana bread, Swamp Swimming, a Nature Stoll to the park and more. Look under the Services tab in the dropdown box called Activities. Feel free to join in on any activity! Contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore 923-2071 ext. 170 with any questions.

Looking ahead to the week of the 27th, residents are enjoying the anticipation of indulging in root beer floats, going outside for some bubble time fun, and playing BINGO. The activity calendar is conveniently available on the Home’s website: www.achroanoke.org. In addition, the annual Splish Splash activity will be held Thursday, July 7, with water fun activities for kids of all ages. See the Home’s Facebook page for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0