ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

SAVE THE DATE...August 26-27, 2022...is Homecoming Day. It will be an online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver an item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTH: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. An Auction Donation Form and more information are available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents' walkers. Thank you to those who have already dropped off tennis balls, but more are still needed. The activity department is asking for donations of coloring books. Several residents enjoy the free time they get to simply color on and off during the day in the lobby. These can be easy kids coloring books and/or the more intricate adult coloring books as all levels are needed. Thank you to the Pfister family for donating flowers to the Home as they brightened up the nursing home and gave the residents something very beautiful to admire. If you have any tennis balls, coloring books, or fresh flowers to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm to get to the proper department. Thank you in advance.

The week of June 26 residents enjoyed Relax and Revive, Craft Circle, Root Beer Float Social, BINGO, and Bubble Time Fun. On Monday, Junior Volunteer Josie Hodel went around to all the ladies and asked if they would like their fingernails polished. Many took her up on the kind offer. Later in the week residents gathered outside in the courtyard under the pergola and sipped on root beer floats. Many attended this activity in pure excitement of the sweet treat and getting together with friends outside in the fresh air. The week ended with bubbles. It was bubbles galore and fun galore, too, with junior volunteers and young children joining the activity. In addition, squirt guns added to the joy and laughter with a refreshing dab of water to cool down. For the holiday weekend, many residents were looking forward to celebrating Independence Day with family members taking them to the Roanoke Cruise-In and/or fireworks.

ADMISSION/DEATH: Ted Hogbin of Roanoke was welcomed to room east 18 on June 29 while Karen Nichols of Congerville passed away that day after being a resident since 5-26-22.

Next week the activity department has several proactive and stimulating events going on that the residents are getting excited about. The activity calendar is conveniently available on the Home's website at www.achroanoke.org. Look under the Services tab and click on Activities for the monthly activity calendar. Early in the week of the 4th they will have the opportunity to go sightseeing around town. Activity staff along with junior volunteers will be wheeling residents around Roanoke. If you see a train of wheelchairs, be sure to step out to give a friendly wave and an enthusiastic "Hello." Wednesday morning residents are looking forward to boarding the bus and cruising to Wenona to stop at Kim's Sweet Shop. Thursday the Home's hosting the annual Splish! Splash! activity on the front lawn at 2:00 in the afternoon. The residents thoroughly enjoy watching kids of all ages running around, getting each other wet, snacking on munchies, and more. Anyone and everyone is welcome.

