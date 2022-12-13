ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

CHRISTMAS CAROLING: Many thanks to the groups who have already Christmas caroled at the nursing home and Country View. To schedule your family, church, or civic group to Christmas carol at the nursing home and/or apartments, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.

Sunday evening, December 4, right before supper, a large group of Christmas carolers from the Roanoke A.C. Church sang for the residents waiting in the dining room for their food to be served. The beautiful hymns about Jesus’ birth brought many smiles to their faces and a large round of applause when they finished.

Monday morning in Relax and Revive those who participated thoroughly enjoyed head massages and back scratches. It was a most delightful way to unwind after the Snow Ball Fights with foam balls that they had done earlier during their exercise time. The afternoon was filled with the fun of BINGO following by a Travelogue. The evening activity was Christmas Pictionary, a great group game of guessing what the activity staff was drawing.

In Crafts on Tuesday, many beautiful Christmas ornaments were made with an assortment of colorful, sparkly supplies. Each ornament was unique and all turned out very pretty. Popcorn Pop-In & Movie that afternoon featured the old classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” That evening was blessed with the beautiful singing of the A.C. Young Group praising their Savior.

Many were busy on Wednesday in the Making/Writing Christmas Cards activity. It felt good to reach out to the family and friends by sending them a Christmas card. Another fun group game called What’s in the Stocking had everyone trying to guess what was inside the sock by just feeling it. Some of the items were definitely more obvious while others were quite challenging.

It was National Brownie Day on Thursday so the delightful smells from Baking Buddies had the chocolate aroma waking up everyone’s noses. But the tasting had to wait until later that evening when the goodies were being served. The monthly Birthday Party was held during lunch time. Those residents celebrating December birthdays included: Helen Zobrist, the 10th; Rickey Graves, the 11th; Julie Steinbeck, the 28th; and Donna Johnson, the 30th. The talented Winston Dunbar provided the entertainment on the piano. The festivities continued after supper when residents boarded the bus and headed up to the LaSalle Festival of Lights. On the way there, everyone talked about their Christmas celebrations in the past. The lighting displays were gorgeous and all were thrilled to get to see them. On the way back to the Home, the brownies made that morning were passed around for a snack. All felt it was such a great outing.

A festive twist to the traditional Name that Tune music game had folks gathered around a CD player to play Can You Name that Christmas Carol? Activity staff played a brief segment of a Christmas song that players had to guess the title of the song. Once the right carol was guessed, the entire song was played for all to sing along. A Santa Craft that afternoon had a cute creation of the jolly fat man with many delighted with their finished project. The evening was filled with another group of Christmas carolers. What a perfect way to end the week.