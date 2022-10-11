ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The week of October 3 began the new month with a Bat Craft on Monday morning. Using a coffee filter, residents carefully colored the thin filter with markers. When they were lightly dampened, a tie-dye look made for unique, colorful wings which were trimmed and then secured with a clothespin. Adding googly eyes made for a festive decoration to hang up around the nursing home. Thanks to Junior Volunteer Mackenzie Fischer for her wonderful assistance with the project. The afternoon was busy with a fun hour of BINGO while the evening activity calendar had Halloween Mad Libs scheduled.

It was a very special Israel Presentation on Tuesday when volunteer Linda Hodel of Roanoke shared about her trip over there. Residents eagerly gathered around the big TV in the activity room to watch Linda showed her pictures and explain her journey. It was extremely interesting to see what she did and they scenery she had to show. Many thanks to Linda for her time and efforts to give everyone a taste of this kind of experience. Throughout the day, various pets were brought into the nursing home for World Animal Day. The residents just love petting dogs and cats. It was Popcorn Pop-In and a Movie that afternoon. Many love that fresh, salty snack and a beverage delivered to room. Thanks to the A.C Young Group singers who shared their youthful voices with hymns of worship that evening.

Wednesday was another Harvest Drive. The bus headed to the Hodel Turkey Farm east of Roanoke on the outing. Brent and Nate Hodel opened the turkey barn doors, sharing that they have approximately 5,800-6,000 turkeys on their farm. Then they boarded the bus to explain more about what they do on the farm and where the turkeys end up. Many were amazed at how many turkeys could fit in one area. Thank you, Brent and Nate, for such an interesting visit. In addition, while driving around the countryside to see the progress of the harvest, the bus drove by Country View tenant Harold Roth’s farmland and old homestead. It was a such a beautiful fall day for a wonderful scenic drive. That afternoon was a Pumpkin Ice Cream Party. Many indulged in the special treat and enjoyed tasting the delicious, different flavor.

Lutheran Church Service was held in the activity room on Thursday morning for those who wanted to participate. Thanks to the pastor for providing this live service. Many residents gathered in the dining room to play their favorite game of BINGO that afternoon. They really love to try and out-bingo each other. This was followed by a movie on activity channel 2 for all to enjoy in the comfort of their own room.

On Friday, it was Board Games in the morning and ended with Riddles with Residents in the afternoon with both providing a lot of interaction and fun for all.

Looking ahead… Friday, October 21, activity staff is planning to have a Harvest Bonfire. All are invited to join. There will be musical entertainment, smores, hot chocolate and fellowship. This event will be hosted in the east parking lot near the maintenance shed, beginning around 6:30 pm. Hope to see you there.