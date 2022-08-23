ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

HOMECOMING DAY: The annual Homecoming Day Benefit starts tomorrow Friday, August 26, 2022 with the online auction beginning at 8:00 a.m. and continuing until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 27th. The Fish Fry Dinner also starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. until the fish run out or ends at 7:00 p.m. For those unable to participate in either of these ways, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home any time, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530.

FISH FRY DINNER: The popular Friday Night Fish Fry will begin at 4:30 p.m. until the fish runs out or ending at 7:00 p.m. on August 26. The $12 carryout-only meal includes: fried fish w/ tartar sauce, green beans, coleslaw, and a homemade cookie. Meals are available from the Multi-Purpose Room on the backside of the nursing home. Traffic will enter from the west side of Davison Street and move east to order and pick up meals.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER AUCTION: The online auction will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, and continue until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 27th. There is an easy access link to the auction items on the Home’s homepage www.achroanoke.org. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the Roanoke nursing home.

ADMISSION: Judith Simundson of Pekin was admitted August 15 and shown to room east 8. On the 19th, both Carol Higgins of Bloomington and Linda DeLee of Roanoke arrived with Carol residing in room west 14 and Linda in room west 17. All these ladies and their families were given a warm welcome.

This week had residents participating in National Relaxation Day on August 15 by soaking their feet, getting their nails polished, and receiving massages in Relax & Revive. In Craft Circle on Tuesday, they painted ladybugs and butterflies. Using a golf ball and some googly eyes, a darling ladybug was created. Using a folded piece of paper and smearing paint on one side of the crease, the paper was then tightly folded together to press the paint symmetrical to the other side to make the butterfly. What a lovely summer art project. Wednesday was the monthly Birthday Party for the following 7 residents celebrating August birthdays: Woody Schoon, the 1st; Lorraine Durst, the 20th; Carol Arnold, the 21st; Judith Simundson, the 23rd; Ginny Bauman, the 24th; Audrey Schneider, the 25th; and Pat Ringger, the 27th. Each resident received a personal cupcake with singing of “Happy Birthday to You.” as well as had a small background speech given about them. The fantastic musical entertainment of Winston Dunbar filled the dining room with his piano music for the entertainment. Thursday had many BINGO winners but only one resident won the coverall round to receive the big, full-size candy bar prize. Friday concluded with Ladies Lounge in the morning and a Popsicle Party in the afternoon with both being held in the courtyard on the gorgeous summer day filled with the warm sunshine along with a nice breeze. The new activity assistant, Dawn Brazee who had been training throughout the week during all the activities, shared about herself and family, prior work experiences, and more, which the ladies loved hearing about her past. Welcome to the team, Dawn.

Looking ahead…the week of August 28, the gentlemen are anticipating their monthly Morning for Men gathering where they can have personal time away from the ladies to talk about anything and everything while sipping on coffee. In addition, everyone is looking forward to Baking Buddies as well as playing Pictionary and Balloon Volleyball, and, of course, BINGO.

HYBRED ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS & IN-PERSON CLINICALS: Another Certified Nurse Aide training is hoping to be held very soon at the Roanoke nursing home! This very convenient opportunity to earn your CNA license is in the organizational stage. For more information or to get your name on the list, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 309-923-2071 ext. 114. This is the perfect stepping stone for high school students who are considering any health-related college major or anyone just wanting to get some excellent experience for a future job after graduation. It also looks great on college and/or scholarship applications. For those raising a family, CNA hours can be extremely flexible to allow for a part-time job when children are in school or others are available to assist with childcare.

VICTORY HOME CARE: There is a need at Victory Home Care Services for both full and/or part time staff. There is no special license required as all training will be provided. They have very flexible schedules to fit around other commitments potential employees might have. Please contact facility manager Holly Gerdes at 309-306-2429 or checkout their website at www.victoryhomecare.org for more information. The employment tab has a “apply for more info” link that goes to a very simple “Quick Apply” employment form.

ACTIVITY DEPT. THANK YOU & REQUESTS: The activity department would like to thank everyone who brought in fresh flowers, puzzles, craft items, and coloring books as they are greatly appreciated. Now they are asking for DVDs as all the family movies, TV shows, gospel concerts, etc. have been shown many times. If anyone has any of these types of DVDs with no violence, sex, profanity, etc. please, drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm. Thank you.