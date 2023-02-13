ADMISSIONS/DISCHARGE: The week of February 6 was a very busy week with new residents coming while others were able to return to their homes. Patty Lindberg of Chenoa was welcomed to room west 6 on February 7, and Lee Hinrichs of Roanoke came on 2-10-23 to room west 16. Also on the 10th, Sharon DeWeerth of Henry was discharged after a short stay at the Home.

Monday morning residents gather in the activity room to make a Tissue Paper Collage. There were assorted sizes and colors of heart-shaped tissue paper to choose what they wanted to use on their canvas. This easy craft involved putting some water onto the canvas and laying the heart tissue papers down in random placement. Then painting Mod Podge over them sealed them in place as well as made a beautiful, shiny finish on the project. The rest of the afternoon and evening had different group games on the schedule, including Get to Know Me, BINGO, and Would You Rather.

Baking Buddies on Tuesday morning had the ladies working together to dip pretzels into different colors of icing in preparation for Valentine’s Day. Some got creative with using sprinkles and/or drizzling a contrasting colored frosting, which made for some beautiful looking snacks. It was Popcorn Pop-In & Movie in the afternoon that pleased everyone with many taking the yummy, salty snack and most wanting the cold, refreshing punch. That evening a large group of A.C. Young Group Singers blessed the residents, visitors, and the staff with their uplifting songs of worship. Their love for Jesus rang out beautifully when singing many familiar church hymns. Thank you to this group of young adults who are on a regular rotation with the area nursing homes to sing for those confined to a care facility.

Making cute Valentine’s Day Note Boxes on Wednesday had several residents pleased with their creation of darling mailboxes. Plus, for the heavier mail delivery on the days leading up to the holiday, letters can be put in their mailboxes. A new group game called Finish that Phrase was introduced later that day when residents were gathered in the lobby around the fireplace. Activity staff started out a phrase and those playing the game had to finish it. Many caught on quickly that made for a very lively, interactive time. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service on activity channel 2 as well as the audio played over the sound system. Filling your heart and mind with God’s Word before heading to bed is a very good conclusion to the day.

Thursday’s highlight included playing BINGO and winning candy prizes. Later on in the day, residents settled down and relaxed with some Valentine’s Day coloring pages. Sometimes the simplest of activities can be the most enjoyable.

The blood was pumping fast during Balloon Volleyball on Friday morning. Several residents love hitting the balloon back and forth to each other to see how long they can keep it up in the air. Then the line formed for Relax and Revive. Activity staff gave wonderful hand and foot massages while calming music was playing. In addition, they offered to file fingernails and give them a fresh coat of polish for the weekend. It was such a relaxing thing to do at the end of a busy week.

NOTICE: With the upcoming lobby remodeling project starting soon, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be closed temporarily. Please watch for signs to direct all visitors to Door D, which is located near the southwest corner of the building. This is the same door that was used during the canopy remodeling project last year.