ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

ADMISSIONS/DISCHARGE: Linda Witzig of Roanoke was welcomed on November 13 to room west 6. Ted Hogbin of Roanoke was able to return to his home in Roanoke the next day after being at the nursing home since the end of June. All wished Ted the very best but said how much he’ll be missed at the Home. John Crumrine from the Country View apartments was admitted on 17th and now resides in room west 16 in the nursing home.

The week of November 14 started out with Ladies Lounge on Monday morning. The ladies got together in the lobby, sitting around the fireplace to discuss the colder temperatures and snow coming later in the week. Many sipped on warm, delicious hot chocolate while others bit into the soft, gooey chocolate chip cookies being served. The afternoon was filled with the fun of BINGO. That evening seven, beautiful therapy dogs came to visit. Many smiles were showing on the faces of those petting the gentle, 4-legged friends. Meanwhile many tails were wagging with the loving petting of the elderly they were visiting along with the sincere, reassuring touches of their owners.

The winter weather on Tuesday had everyone watching the beautiful snow falling for the first time this season. The residents looked forward to Popcorn Pop-In & Movie that afternoon. Activity staff popped up the delicious treat and passed it out to each resident’s room along with hot chocolate and fruit punch. While indulging in the salty snack, it was fun to sit back and watch Ma & Pa Kettle on Waikiki Beach on activity channel 2. After supper, the beautiful singing of the Congerville, Goodfield, and Eureka Apostolic Christian Young Groups filled the lobby, halls, and dining room. The blessing of hearing relaxing hymns lifted all who were eagerly listening. Many thanks to these young adults who regularly share their voices at the Home.

It was the monthly Birthday Party at the Home on Wednesday. Those residents celebrating November birthday are Teresa Martino on the 9th and Joyce Singer on the 18th. Activity Director Jenna Sizemore read a writeup about each of the ladies while they were presented a special cupcake with the group singing “Happy Birthday to You.” The entertainment this month was Courtney Genard who played her guitar and sang. All thoroughly enjoyed hearing her beautiful, angelic voice. It was Baking Buddies later that afternoon with the ladies whipping up a few different varieties of cupcakes for supper dessert. They all smelled so yummy while baking and waiting to let them cool enough to frost was kinda difficult to keep from snitching. Thanks to dietary staff for offering the carrot cake, German Chocolate cake, or white cake with chocolate frosting sweet treats at the evening meal.

Thursday started off with the Morning Inspiration read over the intercom system. This was followed by a live Lutheran Church Service held in the activity room. BINGO was again that afternoon and the evening activity was Fall Crafts.

The highlight on Friday was an Apple Cider Social in the afternoon. This delicious fall beverage tasted so good in celebration of National Apple Cider Day.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING: To schedule your family, church, or civic group to Christmas carol this year at the nursing home, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to schedule a mutually convenient date and time.