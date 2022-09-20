ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The annual all staff training, known as the Blitz, was held on Thursday and Friday, the 16th and 17th. During these educational days, Administrator Nate Hoffman, Director of Nursing Penny Maher, and Emily Cooksey in Social Services presented many important topics such as the Home’s mission statement, infection control including handwashing compliance, resident rights, and much more. The guest speaker on Thursday was Sarah from Vitas Hospice who gave a very informative explanation of the 7 Functional Assessment Stages that indicates when a person is appropriate for a hospice referral. Friday’s speaker was from Transitions Hospice. In addition, a flu shot clinic was coordinated by Megan Lovings on this educational day. Everyone took part in the fire extinguisher practice that Dan Magnuson in maintenance coordinated for all to participate in actually using this safety equipment. The fire disaster terms R.A.C.E. (rescue, alarm, contain, evacuate) and P.A.S.S. (pull, aim at the base of the fire, squeeze, sweep) were reviewed, which are routinely done during the quarterly disaster drills for all shifts, because resident safety is always a top priority!

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: The dietary department is hiring a fulltime cook. This position prepares, serves, and distributes food while following recipes (the most important ingredient is YOU!) and safe food handling policies/procedures. Benefits include health, vision, dental, and life insurances as well as earned time off for vacations, etc. Additional departments with current openings include activities, environmental services, and nursing. An employment application is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the employment tab. Any questions, please contact Heather Simmons in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.

Country View tenants were recently blessed with a Pizza Party given by Ann Stoller in housekeeping, who routinely cleans all the apartments. She provided two kinds of homemade pizza as well as breadsticks, assorted pop, and ice cream bars. Ann also included resident Carol Arnold from the Home, who was a prior CV tenant, to enjoy supper with all her friends still residing there. It was such a special time of sweet fellowship along with the very tasty meal. Thanks, Ann, for going above and beyond your normal job responsibilities!

The week of September 12 had a Milkshake Moment on Monday in celebration of National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Residents were able to pick out the flavor and what toppings they wanted on their milkshakes while visiting with each other. Such a relaxing start to the week. Tuesday evening the Apostolic Christian Church Young Group sang through the hallways while many joined in with the familiar hymns. Thank you for blessing those residing in the nursing home with your beautiful voices proclaiming your love for Jesus. The monthly Birthday Party was held on Wednesday, celebrating the following September birthday residents: Brenda Bocian, the 1st; Dorothy Wilson, the 6th, who turned 100 years young; and Sherri Knoblauch, the 23rd. Entertainment featured Courtney Genard with her angelic voice and talented guitar playing. It was Lutheran Church Service on Thursday as well as a Painting Party in the activity room. It was a blast to paint instead of just coloring pictures from a coloring book as one resident specifically said how she liked doing this better. The Price is Right activity on Friday had many residents shocked at how much it costs for common household items like paper towels, toothpaste, and more. “Times sure have changed” stated several residents.

ADMISSION: Vi Heinz from Country View was welcomed to room west 14 on the 16th after living in the apartments for several months.

Looking ahead….the week of September 26 the men are greatly anticipating a Harvesting Drive to watch the farmers working to bring the crops in from the fields. And everyone is looking forward to one of their favorite treats at the Root Beer Float Social. Check out online the activity calendar on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the Services tab, clicking the Activities option in the dropdown menu.

ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The activity department is needing pumpkins, big or small, for residents to paint and/or carve. In addition, DVDs of family-rated movies, TV shows, gospel concerts, etc. with no violence, sex, profanity, etc. are needed to replenish the stock of the well-loved and re-watched many times movies in the activity department. Any donations should be dropped off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm. Thank you for supporting the activity department.