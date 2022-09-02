ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

HYBRED ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS & IN-PERSON CLINICALS: There’s still room to join the next online Certified Nurse Aide training at the Roanoke nursing home. This is a very convenient way to earn your CNA license with flexible online videos and in-person clinicals held locally in our small hometown. This is the perfect stepping stone for high school students who are considering any health-related college major or anyone just wanting to get some excellent experience for a future job after graduation. It also looks great on college and/or scholarship applications. For those raising a family, CNA hours can be extremely flexible to allow for a part-time job when children are in school or others are available to assist with childcare. Working PRN, on an as needed basis, being a CNA makes for a great 2nd job and way to earn more income, especially with the competitive nursing department pay scale. For more information, call Heather Simmons in human resources today at 309-923-2071 ext. 114.

ADMISSION/DEATH: Pete Peterson was welcomed to room west 6 from his Country View apartment on 8-29-22. Vi Hinthorne of Roanoke, formerly of El Paso, passed away on the 30th after being a resident at the nursing home since December 2019 and living in a duplex on the complex for several prior years. Carol Higgins of El Paso and Bloomington passed away on the 31st after being at the nursing home for a short time. Staff and residents extended their deepest sympathy to these ladies’ families as they will certainly be missed at the Home.

The week of August 29 started off with Mornings for Men. The gentlemen gathered around a dining room table midmorning to have a second cup of coffee and snack on some cookies. They busily chatted about the changing of the seasons and how the days are getting shorter while the air is becoming crisper. One of the guys mentioned that harvest will be right around the corner. Many of our male residents were farmers and enjoy this time of year. Tuesday the ladies got together in Baking Buddies to make homemade Rice Crispy Treats in celebration of National Toasted Marshmallow Day. Conversations broke out over memories of when they would make snacks like this with their children. Then what fun to share their delicious treat with the rest of their friends at the Home and see their smiles when given a special comfort food. Wednesday morning activity assistant Linda Breach went around to the ladies and polished their fingernails. Before the live Apostolic Christian Church service was livestreamed on activity channel 2 and audio was on the intercom that evening, residents met the new activity assistant Chloey Halford when sitting by the fireplace for Bedtime Stories. One story was about a young girl trying to find her peace. After the story was over resident Marlis Sauder said that she always finds peace reading the Bible and praying to God. Such beautiful truth behind her words. It was Crafts on Thursday where those who chose to attend colored an apple for the teacher with school recently starting. Friday was busy with Catholic Mass followed by Pictionary in the morning and Guessing Games in the afternoon. During these great group games, first residents laughed while guessing the picture that was being drawn. During the afternoon group game, they had to guess what was inside the brown paper bag. They were given 3 glues—one at a time—to try to figure out by feeling through the sack what was inside. It was amazing how many guesses were right on before the 3rd clue had to be given.

Looking ahead…September 12 is National Milkshake Day and no one will want to miss this great chance to indulge in a fresh chocolate milkshake for this special occasion. Residents always look forward to having the local churches youth groups come to sing up and down the halls for them. The monthly Birthday Party entertainment will feature the beautiful singing of Courtney again. There will also be a Mystery Paint Party later. Please consider joining your loved one at an activity as family and friends are always welcome to tag along to have something to do when visiting the nursing home.

ACTIVITY DEPT. THANK YOU & REQUESTS: The activity department would like to thank everyone who brought in fresh flowers, puzzles, craft items, and coloring books as they are greatly appreciated. Now they are asking for DVDs as all the family movies, TV shows, gospel concerts, etc. have been shown many times. If anyone has any of these types of DVDs with no violence, sex, profanity, etc. please, drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm. Thank you.

VICTORY HOME CARE: There is a need at Victory Home Care Services for both full and/or part time staff. There is no special license required as all training will be provided. They have very flexible schedules to fit around other commitments potential employees might have. Please contact facility manager Holly Gerdes at 309-306-2429 or checkout their website at www.victoryhomecare.org for more information. The employment tab has a “apply for more info” link that goes to a very simple “Quick Apply” employment form.

On behalf of the staff and residents of ACHR, a sincere thank you to our community for their support of this year’s Homecoming Day Benefit. Thanks to all those involved in the organization of this large undertaking as well as those who donated auction items and helped with the fish fry. If you were unable to participate in this year’s fundraiser, online donations can be made on the Home’s website at: www.achroanoke.org. In addition, checks can be dropped off at the nursing home or mailed to: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Please indicate on the check in the memo line or online in the description as “H.D. fundraiser donation.”