ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

ANNOUNCING…The Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke is excited to share that another online C.N.A. class will be offered at the nursing home, starting November 8. However, for the first time it will be an evening class to allow those who work or are in high school the opportunity to attend. For more information or to get your name on the list before it fills up, please contact Heather Simmons in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.

ADMISSION/DEATH: Shirley Kieser of Princeville was welcomed to Country View apartment #205 on October 15. Carol Adams formerly of Varna passed away on the 13th after being a resident since November 2017. Staff and residents extended their sympathy to Carol’s family.

The week of October 10 started with Baking Buddies on Monday morning to make sugar cookies from scratch. Thanks to junior volunteer Mackenzie Fischer and Gwyn Maher who made it even more fun to have the help of a couple young girls assisting with the project. While the cookies were baking, everyone played Halloween Guessing Games. After the cookies came out of the oven and cooled off, orange frosting and mini chocolate chips were used to decorate them to look like jack-a-lanterns. After lunch during BINGO, everyone got to indulge in the darling cookies that tasted oh so delicious, too. It certainly made playing BINGO even a bit more exciting. That evening the Apostolic Christian Faith Young Group came to bless the residents with their voices as they sang up and down the halls. Anyone who would like to bring their family or church group to carol in the hallways, please contact activity director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 to schedule a mutually convenient day and time.

The men got together on Tuesday for Mornings for Men to chat over coffee and cookies, finishing off the rest of the sugar cookies the ladies made yesterday. Meanwhile, the ladies were busy helping laundry with folding towels and washcloths during Helping Hands. The evening activity on the schedule was Creating Spooky Placemats.

It was time for Relax and Revive on Wednesday with the ladies getting a fresh coat of polish on their nails while both the gals and guys were pampered with a foot bath and massage. It felt so-o-o-o good. Harvest Time Pictionary had the residents gathered in the lobby around the fireplace for this fun guessing game. The leader drew on the white markerboard items related to fall and harvest. Available on activity channel 2 that evening was the live presentation at the Roanoke A.C. Fellowship Hall with resident Eloise Diggelman’s son, Mike Meece from Normal, sharing his experience in Vietnam.

Thursday morning had residents wheeled around the Home for the Halloween Scavenger Hunt, looking for holiday and harvest themed items on their list. One of the more unique items to find was a witch’s hat. Activity director Jenna Sizemore dressed up with a festive black, pointy hat and hid throughout the nursing home for residents to find her. BINGO filled the afternoon with fun while the evening had some busy in Crafts. In honor of National M&M Day, residents filled orange tissue paper with the colorful candies, tied them with a green pipe cleaner, and added google eyes to make them look like a tiny pumpkin. What an interesting way to collide Halloween with a random national holiday.

Residents gathered on Friday morning for their favorite exercise Balloon Volleyball. It really gets their arms moving and brains a going, too. After lunch several gathered in the dining room for Snack and Chat Dirt Cups. This activity had those participating make their own individual treat. Each got a pudding cup. Crushed Oreo’s were then sprinkled on top to symbolize the dirt. Candy corn pumpkins and gummy worms were added on top to make the cutest little snack that tasted as awesome as they looked.

Looking ahead… The nursing home is hosting a community bonfire again this year. It will take place on Friday, October 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the east parking lot near the maintenance shed. There will be smore’s, hot chocolate, musical entertainment, and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.