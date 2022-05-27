ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The eggs in the incubator continue to draw attention with the anticipation mounting even more as the chicks fill up their eggs. Several residents reminisced about hatching chicks in the spring. There is one resident who is a “doubting Thomas” so to speak. Even the evidence of eyeballs and moving wings during candling the eggs were passed off as magic tricks. Time will tell as next Tuesday morning is the final candle to see who will make an entrance. The eggs are going into lock down after that, which means increasing humidity in the incubator, no opening the top to peek inside, and removing any eggs without development or signs of life. It’s just 21 days from start to finish. Thanks to Director of Nursing Penny Maher for sharing her family’s expertise in raising chicks and having chickens on their farm. Hopefully, next week there will an exciting report of how many eggs hatched along with some pictures of real live chicks for proof.

The week of May 23 started with a live church service on Sunday morning in the activity room. With several families visiting their loved ones, the gathering to worship God was blessed with beautiful singing along with the message of love from His Word. Many thanks to the volunteers involved with this much appreciated opportunity to attend in-person weekly church services at the Home.

Activity staff gathered residents around the large TV in the activity room to watch “God Calling” on Monday morning. This movie showed how God can lead a broken person to Him when they have no faith and experienced lots of suffering, especially after the loss of a child. During the movie, it was a special treat to have snacks to munch and soda or lemonade to sip. After the movie was over, many thought it was such a miracle that the woman found God through life’s challenges. When asked those attending if they were in her shoes if they could have found Christ, too, answers included “I would always be able to turn back to Christ.” Such positive words of encouragement. The afternoon highlight for many residents was a fun hour playing of BINGO.

It was Helping Hands on Tuesday morning with the ladies helping laundry with folding towels and washcloths. Many memories were brought back to when they had to do the laundry for their families and how many towels they had to fold. It was a joy to feel the blessing of helping staff who sometimes have to work shorthanded in different departments. When done with that task, the ladies strolled to the activity room for Relax & Revive. It’s always fun to feel pampered and get your nails done. There was a variety of new, refreshing colors of polish available to pick something different. They loved showing off their new colors to the other ladies.

Wednesday morning began with the reading of the Morning Inspirations over the intercom. Thanks to Activity Assistant Judy Magnuson for always making this so special when she’s working. Judy varies the books she uses but most recently has gotten tremendous positive responses from reading “God is in the Small Stuff” by Bruce Bickel & Stan Jantz. This powerful book uses scripture verses to show that the “small things” really matter and gives excellent examples of some minor, maybe even seemingly insignificant things in a routine day, that can be very important to help one another along life’s pathway. It was a Root Beer Float Social on the afternoon’s schedule. Many enjoyed this sweet treat while visiting together. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Hymn Singing and Service on activity channel 2 as well as over the intercom.

National Paper Airplane Day was May 26. With the beautiful weather, residents went to the courtyard to create and race their paper airplanes. Some were content to just decorate their planes while others had very precise ways of folding their planes for a longer/better airtime. The afternoon featured BINGO as the main activity as well as a Travelogue called “Washington DC” about our nation’s capital on activity channel 2. In addition, thanks to Laundry Assistant/CNA Savannah Beer for bringing in her little doggy and hospice nurse Gina for sharing her tiny, hairless Sphynx kitten who weighs less than 2 lbs. to show off this very unique breed of cats. The residents were thrilled with seeing such small, cute animals in the Home.

ADMISSION: Karen Nichols of Congerville was welcomed to the Home when she was admitted on May 26 and shown to room west 11.

Friday began an early celebration of the upcoming holiday with a Pre-Memorial Day Cookout for lunch. Thanks to Administrator Nate Hoffman for grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for this special meal. Residents and staff alike devoured the delicious burgers and dogs with a huge assortment of condiments along with dietary departments’ homemade potato salad, baked beans, deviled eggs, and soft serve ice cream cones for dessert. As we remember those who’ve served our country in the armed forces as well as those who might be putting their own lives in harm’s way currently to protect others, thank you for your dedication to our country and protecting the freedoms we all enjoy.

