LOOKING AHEAD: The lobby remodeling project is scheduled to start very soon. During this exciting update, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be closed. Please watch for signs to direct all visitors to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. Door D is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Watch for the construction signs that will be put up again when this door entrance change to Door D takes place.

Smiles were plentiful on Monday morning, February 13, when activity staff passed out the many Valentine’s Day cards that local schools, churches, and other organizations had made and dropped off. The residents truly enjoyed the cards that poured in this year. Many thanks to the individuals who lovingly thought of those at our facility. It was a Valentine Craft of making pillows that morning while the afternoon was packed with BINGO followed by a movie on activity channel 2. The evening was blessed with the beautiful hymn singing by the Apostolic Christian Faith Church singers.

Tuesday was the big Valentine’s Day Party in the beautifully decorated activity room. The tables were covered with pretty, pastel colored tablecloths in shades of pinks and lavender along with cute, heart-shaped balloons in red, white, and pink. The festive setting was complimented with music playing in the background while goodie bags from the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk that had been dropped off earlier by Pastor Joy Miller were passed out to everyone. Refreshments included colorful fruit kabobs with fresh strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, etc. including a cute heart-shaped marshmallow in the middle of each kabob as well as mini peach pies and assorted colored jelly beans. A most delicious pineapple punch with fresh strawberries had everyone talking about how good it was. Lots of memories were shared about past Valentine’s Day celebrations and what they used to do. The afternoon had Popcorn Pop-In & Movie with many enjoying the salty snack while watching the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Riddles with Residents was the evening activity on the schedule.

Following the reading of Morning Inspiration over the speaker system on Wednesday morning, it was a Valentine’s Window Cling craft. After the puff paint dried, residents could choose where they wanted to display their project. Some put them on their mirror while others wanted them on the window for the sun to shine on them. Each one turned out so cute and all were unique. Everyone agreed it was a fun time making them. The monthly Birthday Party was held during lunch to celebrated residents with February birthdays, including Eloise Diggelman who turned 103 years young on the 2nd and Jim Young whose special day was on the 8th. While activity staff passed out cupcakes to each birthday person, the entertainment was beautiful piano playing by Leann Smith. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church service on activity channel 2.

Mornings for Men on Thursday had the guys gathered in the dining room to chat over coffee. That afternoon BINGO was planned to play in the residents’ room with numbers called over the loud speaker.

On Friday morning, packets were passed out in the morning to keep residents busy, including a survey of what they would like to do in March. Activity staff passed out root beer floats to those residents who wanted to enjoy one of the most popular treats that afternoon.

ADMISSIONS/DISCHARGE/DEATH: Marilyn Leman from the Country View apartments came to the Home on February 13 and resides in room east 15. Jim Young of East Peoria was able to return to his residence on the 15th after being a resident since 1-19-23. Jim Plack of Washington was shown to room west 15 when coming to the facility on the 16th. Eloise Diggelman formerly of Bloomington passed away on February 17 after being a resident since September 2020. A very warm welcome was shown to all new residents arriving, best wishes expressed to those returning to their home, and deepest sympathy extended to the family who’s bidding their loved one goodnight.