ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: Many thanks to the Junior Volunteers and all those who have given their time recently at the Home. Your presence in the facility makes such a difference in the lives of those who reside in this facility. In addition, thank you to the Ben Roberts Family for sharing the beautiful funeral flowers from your loved one. These fresh, fragrant floral arrangements were certainly enjoyed by all those at the nursing home.

HOME’S WEBSITE: Check out the beautiful July Activity Calendar on the Home’s website at www.achroanoke.org to see all the fun stuff going on for residents. Using the Services tab at the top of the homepage, click on “Activities” in the dropdown menu. Family and friends are always welcome to accompany their loved on at activities to have something to do when visiting or simply be together with others who are attending that activity. Also, note the employment tab to see the current staffing needs that are listed. Please consider serving those who can no longer be in the own homes by working at the nursing home. Any questions, call Heather in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.

SAVE THE DATE...August 26-27, 2022...is Homecoming Day. It will be a drive thru fish fry on Friday evening for carryout dinners only along with the online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver an item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. An Auction Donation Form and more information are available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

ADMISSTION/DISCHARGES: Elwood “Woody” Schoon from the Country View apartments was welcomed to room west 18 on July 12. Also that day Donna Keller was discharged after being a resident for a month. On July 15, LaDona Meineker of Peoria was discharged after being at the Home since June 9. Staff wished both these ladies the very best in their new endeavors.

Merry Christmas in July. The week of July 11 activity staff organized a variety of ways throughout the weekdays to celebrate Christmas. It started on Monday morning with decorating around the Home and putting up the Christmas tree in the lobby. Residents got to help out with the ornaments and more. Tuesday was a Christmas Craft, making mini Christmas trees. The ladies thought it was rather funny to be painting Christmas trees while looking outside at the beautiful flowers and green grass. On Wednesday morning, many residents board the bus and took a trip to Wenona. While sipping on milkshakes or root beer floats from Kim’s Sweet Shop, they heard an interesting presentation about the old one-room Moore School House. Next they drove around the area and even saw a couple goats and llamas. They went by resident Donna Johnson’s old home where she lived in Wenona. She was delighted to drive past her house, reminisce precious memories, and take pictures. This was such a “sweet” outing, especially for Donna but all enjoyed the tasty drinks from the Sweet Shop as well as the interactions during the old school house talk and spotting some animals and much more. That afternoon was filled with decorating Christmas cookies during the Baking Holiday Treats activity. The Christmas Party held on Thursday consisted of Christmas games, cookies, punch, music, and fellowship. The conclusion of the busy, festive week was another Christmas movie on activity channel 2. There were classics like “A Wonderful Life” to holiday comedies and more shown throughout the week.

Looking ahead, many are excited about going to the zoo on Monday, the 25th. The activity staff will be taking those residents who sign up to the Miller Park Zoo where they will be wheeled around the park to look at all the animals and end with a picnic lunch by the splash pad area. In addition, the last week in July is camping week that’s filled with bird watching, hiking, crafts, and other themed-filled snacks/events. Weather permitting on July 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the east parking lot next to the big maintenance shed, there’ll be a campfire. If anyone has a musical talent and would like to come share it that evening around the fire, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 309-923-2071 ext. 170. Everyone is welcome to join the fun.