ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

CHRISTMAS CAROLING: To schedule your family, church, or civic group to Christmas carol this year at the nursing home, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to schedule a mutually convenient date and time.

Monday, Nov. 21st, started the busy holiday week with Relax and Revive. Activity staff went room to room to ask the ladies if they would like to get their nails done for Thanksgiving. Many wanted new nail polish for when their families come to visit for the holiday. Following BINGO that afternoon, the movie was the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” It brought memories to some who saw their grandchildren in the high school performance many years ago when performing this great classic. In the evening, residents gathered in the lobby for Fall Guessing Games. There were a variety of fall items packed into different Mason jars, including pinecones, acorns, corn kernels, leaves, etc. It was fun to try to guess how many of the items were in each jar.

In Crafts on Tuesday morning, residents gathered in the activity room to make posters for this Saturday’s Parade on Main Street in Roanoke. These will be hanging in the bus for all to see when the bus filled with residents waving to the parade viewers slowly rolls down Main Street. It was Popcorn Pop-In & Movie that afternoon while Thanksgiving Trivia Night was the evening activity. Group games always provide a good opportunity for laughter and joy just playing together.

On Wednesday for the Turkey Hunting, activity staff had several Christmas trees set up in the activity room. They dressed up like turkeys while several residents had Nerf guns to go hunting. Oh, yes, the turkeys were dropping left and right, just in time for the holiday while the laughter could be heard down the hallway. It was such a blast as one resident said he hadn’t been hunting in years and it made him feel like a young man again. While watching Lawrence Welk that afternoon, activity staff passed out root beer floats to everyone. All loved the delicious, sweet treat.

Thanksgiving Day had several visitors stopping by the Home. An extremely simple sign-in along with wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer is all that’s required for coming into the Home currently. Meanwhile, several families enjoyed taking their loved ones out to their homes to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner together. What a difference from 2 years when COVID initially struck and window visits were how to see your loved one or even last year when indoor visitors were still extremely limited. Please consider coming to the nursing home as it’s amazing how a surprise visit from an old friend brings such huge joy to those in the nursing home who can no longer go out.

Baking Buddies on Friday had residents busy making treats to be handed out at tomorrow’s parade. After watching the Santa Parade on TV that morning, the excitement grew for participating in the local parade the next day.

Saturday late afternoon the lobby was filled with residents and Country View tenants who were waiting to board the Home’s bus for the Parade on Main Street in downtown Roanoke along with the community Christmas caroling. Thank you to the staff who organized this outing.

ADMISSION/DEATHS: Tim Bachman of Roanoke was welcomed on November 22 and resides in room east 4. Staff and residents extend their sympathy to three families who recently lost loved ones. Emma Hoerr formerly of Taylor, MO passed away on November 18 after being a resident since the end of September. Fay Cook formerly of Wenona passed away on November 22 after being a resident for only a few days. Erma Moser of Roanoke passed away on November 25 after being a resident since 2018 and lived in the Country View apartments prior to coming to the Home as well as had a duplex on campus before that.