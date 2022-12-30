ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: A very heartfelt thank you to the groups who Christmas caroled at the nursing home and Country View apartments the last few weeks. This was a huge blessing to those who reside at the Home as well as the staff. Please consider scheduling your family, church, or civic group to sing anytime throughout the year by contacting Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.

On Christmas morning after breakfast, the day was blessed with the live Apostolic Christian Church Service held in the dining room for residents, Country View tenants, and visitors to hear the Word of God preached and join in the acapella group singing of hymns. Thank you to the volunteer minister and his family who helped with the singing. What a privilege to freely worship the Baby born in a manager who grew to the man who died on the cross. Dietary department served a special holiday meal for lunch that day which included fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll with butter, and peppermint pie for those residents who weren’t out celebrating with family.

Monday finally arrived to have the residents’ Christmas Party that had been postponed the end of last week because of the winter storm. Those living on the east hall gathered in the lobby while west hall residents went to the activity room. The fun started with snacks being passed around and drinks poured while waiting patiently for everyone to arrive to pass out the presents. The beautifully decorated sugar cookies made the prior week in an activity along with some delicious chocolate chip cookies, puppy chow, eggnog, and hot chocolate were served on festive paper products. When gifts were distributed, the excitement grew as presents were ripped open to bring smiles and even some laughs. Conversations erupted with each gift that was opened with lots of memories, stories, and old traditions shared. It was a most enjoyable time as thank yous were extended to the gift givers and all the activity staff for organizing a wonderful party.

Relax and Revive on Tuesday had activity staff going around to each resident to offer hand or head massages to all as well as the ladies were able to have the nails polished. The lotion being rubbed on their hands felt so good and all appreciated getting pampered. The afternoon was filled with Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. The evening was blessed with singers from the area Apostolic Christian Young Groups. Their youthful voices bringing praises through the old-time hymns were truly uplifting. They started in the lobby for those sitting by the fireplace and then walked down the halls for all to hear.

December 28 was National Card Playing Day. All throughout the day, different games were set up in the activity room for residents to freely roam in and out to play with staff and visitors. The favorite game was SORRY. and Old Maid. That morning the livestreaming of the funeral service at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church of prior Country View tenant Winnie Martin was available on activity channel 2. Some of her old classmates and neighbors who reside at the facility were delighted to get to see and hear their old friend’s funeral.

Thursday morning’s exercises consisted of having a Snowball Fight. It was great fun to get arm movement while laughing at the soft foam balls that were being thrown. The afternoon was filled with everyone’s favorite game—BINGO. The evening featured a Pajama Party in the activity room. All were dressed comfy while snacking on puppy chow, sipping hot chocolate, and chatting about the upcoming new year.

It was a New Year’s Eve Craft on Friday morning in the activity room. Those who joined in painted fireworks in preparation for the upcoming hoopla to bring in the 2023. This was followed by the afternoon activity of New Year’s Resolutions in the lobby, sharing about some passed resolutions they had as well as some they want to achieve in the coming year. A birthday party for resident Donna Johnson was given on December 30 by her family with an open house held in the CV library and activity rooms. Many heartfelt wishes of love were extended to Donna on her special day.

The week concluded on Saturday with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church’s New Year’s Eve Service on activity channel 2. May God bless 2023.

ADMISSIONS: Clancy Castle of Roanoke admitted to the nursing home on 12-26-22 and shown to room west 6. Jane Schumacher from the Country View apartments came to the Home on 12-28-22 and currently resides in room west 14. Staff and residents extended a very warm welcome to both.