ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

VISITORS: For those wanting to go inside to see a loved one in the nursing home, please use the main entrance under the beautiful new carport. A self-screening station for coming into the Home is located right inside the door to the lobby. Contact information for tracing, current temperature, etc. are required by the State on this form. In addition, remember a mask MUST be worn the entire time inside the nursing home. The Home's current Visitation Policy is available online on the homepage of the Home's website at www.achroanoke.org but please be aware this policy is subject to change at any time. Whether a visitor is family who come regularly or a close friend who visits often or a loved one whom they haven’t seen for months or even years with the COVID restrictions, it’s truly rewarding to see the joy in a resident when they have a visitor.

ADMISSIONS/DEATH: Two new faces were welcomed to the Home on May 16. Linda Jennings of Bloomington resides in room east 14 and Bev DeRubeis of Toluca is in room west 4. Dave Moritz passed away on the 21st after being a resident since January 2020. He will certainly be missed and staff expressed their sympathy to his family.

May 16 was National Drawing Day. The activity staff had a special Drawing/Coloring opportunity on their calendar. Residents were excited to create whatever they could think of with one resident creating an underwater setting with coral, fish, clams, shells, seaweed, sharks, and even put in small details like the water ripples and bubbles. Others drew cars, animals, their family, flowers, and more. Next was Dining Room Melodies, thanks to the volunteer who played the piano. The afternoon was filled with a fun hour of BINGO.

Tuesday started with Balloon Volleyball. It was a 3 on 3 match this morning. They residents playing got so into the game that other residents overheard and had to come to watch. One resident stated, “It feels like I’m cheering for my friends like I did back in my younger days.” Meanwhile, beautiful flowers were planted in the new planters in front of the Home that brought many compliments for this eye-catching addition to the new canopy. After lunch, residents gather to find out the true meaning behind our most loved fairytales. They heard how “Three Blind Mice,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Cinderella” were actually written. Some were shocked that such happy tales had a very ugly truth. Others were very fascinated with how the stories originated and wanted to hear more. Afterwards, they headed back to their rooms to watch a Carol Burnett DVD while munching fresh popcorn during Popcorn Pop-in/Movie.

On National Visit Your Relative Day on the 18th, residents’ families came in heavy today to visit. It was truly heartwarming to see so many families enjoying themselves together with their loved ones. It was also the monthly Birthday Party during lunch. Thanks to those who donated cakes as well as Courtney Genard who provided the entertainment. Everyone loves Courtney’s beautiful singing voice and how she’ll hand the microphone to the audience to sing a few words into it. Happy birthday to residents celebrating May birthdays, including but not limited to: Lila Herbst, the 2nd, Erma Moser, the 23rd, and Virginia Bates, the 25th. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church service on channel 2 as well as over the intercom.

It was a sunny, warm day on Thursday for activity staff to take residents outside to the courtyard for the Lemon Shake-up Social. Residents thoroughly enjoyed watching Activity Director Jenna Sizemore make their delicious sweet drink right in front of them. Some recalled how they would go to the state fair and get a lemon shake up years ago. What a special memory of fun days gone by and wonderful treat to enjoy the tasty drink again. Other had never even heard of a lemon shake-up but very obviously enjoyed it. Many conversations took place while sipping on the ice-cold treat. Lutheran Church Service was also held that morning, thanks to Pastor Bruce Scarbeary from the Roanoke Trinity Lutheran Church for conducting this service. After lunch, Director of Nursing Penny Maher checked the eggs that have been in the incubator for a week. These eggs were certainly a focal point for everyone—residents, visitors, and staff alike—and very intriguing to all. Penny gentle placed each egg on top of the light of the incubator to “candle it” and see if a baby chick was starting to form yet inside. It was absolutely thrilling to find out that several of the eggs showed signs of being fertilized and growing, The larger end of the egg where the air sac is located is placed on the light to see inside for any development taking place. Penny said she plans to check them again next week on day 14. That afternoon was also everyone’s favorite game—BINGO—followed by a movie on activity channel 2 to wind down the day.

Friday morning featured the livestreaming of the funeral service for Marjorie Fischer as most residents wanted to see it rather than participate in a different activity. Deepest sympathy goes to her family for their loss as Marge is truly missed at the Home. Ladies Lounge was held that afternoon with the gals gathered together in the lobby to much on caramel popcorn and talk about the week they had.

VOLUNTEERS: Thank you to those who have given of their time at the Home and elsewhere on our campus recently. Those who assisted in the activity department with the live church services on Sunday mornings, planted flowers in the new planters, helped with BINGO, played the piano for Dining Room Melodies, drove the handicapped van/bus for resident appointments and/or outings, picked up the mail, and more are all greatly appreciated. For others who are interested in volunteering at the facility, there are many different opportunities at the Home to help, but remember that an online CMS infection control program is required by the State for all volunteers. If you've not already completed this mandated requirement for becoming a volunteer at a nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114 for assistance. There’s a convenient volunteering opportunities online sign up to choose which specific activity you’d like to help. It’s https://signup.com/go/GpHRSPw or for more general information on volunteering, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore ext. 170.

