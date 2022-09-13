ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

VICTORY HOME CARE SERVICES: This portion of the Roanoke and Eureka Apostolic Christian Homes provides assistance with a variety of tasks to those who reside in their own homes or elsewhere in Woodford, Tazewell McLean, Marshall, and Peoria counties. Recently staff from VHC had a booth at a community event in Eureka with information about their services. If you or your loved one need additional personal assistance, call the Victory Home Care office for more information at 309-306-2429 or check out their website at www.victoryhomecare.org. For those looking for employment especially during the day, their website has a simple quick apply online form under the employment tab when clicking “apply for more information.”

ADMISSION/DISCHARGES: Geri Zoss of Roanoke was welcomed September 2 when admitting to room west 4. Jane Schumacher of Eureka was wished well when discharging on the 5th from the Home to Country View apartment #203 after being a resident in the nursing home since early in March. Linda Delee of Roanoke discharged home on 9-7-22 after being a resident almost 3 weeks.

The week of September 5 started off with Step Back in Time where residents shared memories about the Labor Day holiday, recalling past parades/festivals to celebrate this patriotic day. It was Eye Spy in the court yard on Wednesday with many loving the time in the sunshine. Clues were spouted out as to what their eye was spying and others did really well at guessing. Following this activity, many went back to their rooms to watch the livestreaming of past resident Vi Hinthorne’s funeral on activity channel 2. Thursday evening was Placemat Decorating in the activity room. There were assorted stampers, stickers, crayons, and colored pencils to allow the creativity come out for making pretty placemats. There was another funeral livestreamed on Friday morning of Mary Lou Martin. Both of the long-time residents and their faithful family members who visited are greatly missed. Later that day it was Board Games in the activity room where several gathered to have fun together. The most popular game was Rummikub.

Looking ahead…the week of the 18th residents will be mining for gold and goodies all week. Monday they’ll start with making homemade rock candy to indulge in later that week. Tuesday will be hunting for gold throughout the nursing home. Everyone’s curiousity is peeked for the TNT Explosions scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Ready…Set…BOOM. Come on in and help mine the gold as family/friends and visitors are always welcome to join their loved one at activities.

ACTIVITY DEPT. THANK YOU & REQUESTS: The activity department would like to express their appreciation to those who recently brought in fresh flowers as their beauty and fragrance bring so much joy to the residents. Now they are asking for for pumpkins of all sizes for painting and/or carving. In addition, DVDs of family-rated movies, TV shows, gospel concerts, etc. with no violence, sex, profanity, etc. are needed to replenish the stock of the well-loved and re-watched many times movies in the activity department. Any donations should be dropped off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm. Thank you for supporting the activity department.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: The dietary department is hiring a fulltime cook. This position prepares, serves, and distributes food while following recipes (the most important ingredient is YOU.) and safe food handling policies/procedures. Benefits include health, vision, dental, and life insureances as well as earned time off for vacations, etc. Additional departments with current openings include activities, environmental services, and nursing. An employment application is available on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the employment tab. Any questions, please contact Heather Simmons in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.