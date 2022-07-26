ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: Get paid to play. The activity department is actively looking for a full- or part-time activity aide. This position has flexible hours, benefits, and fun times interacting with the residents. An employment application and a current list of all job openings as well are available online on the Home’s website under the employment tab or can be picked up during business hours Monday-Friday from 8:00-4:30.

THANK YOU: A huge thank you to this summer’s 12 Junior Volunteers for making such a difference in the lives of those who live and work at the Home. Their efforts in the many different departments—from fun activities to clerical type office work to physical therapy assistance and much more—are a tremendous help to staff. May God richly bless you and all the volunteers who are giving their time at this facility. The administration also wants to thank volunteer Matt Hoffman for mowing again this season. His commitment to keeping the grass looking good at the nursing home and Country View apartments is truly appreciated.

DEATH: Brenda Hartman of Metamora passed away on 6-19-22 after being a resident for around a month. Staff and residents expressed their deepest sympathy to the family for their loss.

The week of July 18 started out with Puppy Visits. Activity Assistant Erin Quiram brought in a little doggy for the residents to meet, pet, and love on. The afternoon activity featured the favorite BINGO with many winners snatching up the candy prizes. Tuesday morning activity staff took residents outside under the new carport to enjoy Lemon Shake Ups in the shade on a hot summer day. Many residents asked for a refill of the refreshing drink. That evening several ladies and some family members gathered around a campfire in the east parking lot to indulge in made-in-sight s’mores and fellowship. Activity Assistant Erin Quiram told campfire stories after making everyone’s fill of the delicious sweet treat. Happy birthday wishes were expressed to those residents celebrating July birthdays, including Theodore Hogbin on the 16th, Carol Knoll on the 17th, and Donna Gough on the 29th. Towards the end of the week, it was an Ice Cream Party. Thanks to Junior Volunteer Grace Blunier for assisting with taking everyone’s order for chocolate, vanilla, or swirl soft serve ice cream along with a nice variety of toppings. The most popular topping was the crushed Oreos and mini chocolate chips. What a yummy way to cool off on a hot July day. Duplex owners enjoyed a nice social outing together when going out for a delicious lunch at Metamora Fields on Friday. The busy week of activities conclude with the introduction of Eye Spy in the Courtyard, a new activity at the Home. Several lined up in the beautiful courtyard and one by one they would pinpoint an object and have the others guess what they were “spying.” While many thought it was very fun, they liked this new game because it also provided an opportunity to be outside in the toasty warm morning sunshine.

Looking ahead, many residents are excited to be wheeled to the Roanoke Park by the junior volunteers during camping week. Weather permitting on Thursday, July 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the east parking lot next to the big maintenance shed is another campfire evening with s’mores and entertainment. Everyone is welcome to join the fun.

SAVE THE DATE...August 26-27, 2022...is Homecoming Day. It will be a drive-thru fish fry on Friday evening for carryout dinners only along with the online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item for the auction should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver an item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. An Auction Donation Form and more information are available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.