ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

It seemed so appropriate and felt very patriotic on November 11 when the flag was put up to fly for the first time on the new flagpole in the newly lit landscaping on Veterans’ Day. The canopy project is now fully complete with the next inside remodeling project on the horizon scheduled for the front lobby and business office, which is hoping to start soon.

ADMISSIONS/DEATH: Mary Bachman of Roanoke was welcomed to the Home on November 7 and resides in room west 5. Also that day Pete Peterson of Roanoke and formerly of Paxton, IL passed away after being at the nursing home since 8-22-22 as well as living in the Country View apartments for three prior years. Staff and residents all extended their deepest sympathy to the Peterson family. On Friday, the 11th, Fay Cook of Wenona was shown to room west 17.

Monday, November 7, the Roanoke-Benson Junior High School students blessed the Home at their Service Day in the Community with a group of students volunteering from 11:00-1:30. Many thanks to these young adults who were very busy with an assortment of tasks like sweeping wall carpets, washing window screens, and other housekeeping assignments, picking up sticks for the maintenance department, playing games with residents through the activity staff, shredding paper for the business office, serving lunch with the dietary assistants, and much more. The residents thoroughly enjoyed seeing so many young folks willing to take time out of their day to help at the nursing home and really appreciated it when they stopped by to chat a minute. While the students’ time at the Home too quickly came to an end for the residents, they quickly got excited to head to BINGO. The dining room was bustling with a big crowd of players that afternoon with everyone raring to out bingo each other. When it came to the coverall round, they were sitting on the edge of their seats to see who would win the big prize. What fun it is to play group games and enjoy socially being together.

The ladies were busy Tuesday morning in Helping Hands with supporting the laundry department. They folded basketsful of washcloths and hand towels. While the gals were hard at work, the guys got together in the lobby by the fireplace for Mornings for Men. It was fun to visit and catch up on the latest farming news while munching cookies and sipping on hot coffee. Country View tenants enjoyed birthday cake that day in celebration of Harold Roth’s 106th birthday. After lunch is was Popcorn Pop-In & Movie time while the scheduled evening activity was Fall Pictionary.

The highlight on Wednesday was a Pumpkin Ice Cream Party. Activity Director Jenna Sizemore went around to each resident to offer a dish of the fall featured flavor frozen treat. Many had never even heard of such a kind of ice cream but when they tasted the new flavor, kept asking for more. The November weather that afternoon was exceptionally warm so that a few savored their ice cream outside in the courtyard in the sunshine, which made it taste even better—if that was possible. The evening had the live audio of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church’s Bible Class students and parents sharing about their mission trip earlier this year to Sunset Gap in Tennessee. Thank you to our youth who gave of their time to help others who suffered a natural disaster and needed assistance to rebuild their damaged homes/community/lives as well as then sharing the blessings of their trip with those who had helped financially and prayerfully support them.

Fall Tree Crafts on Thursday morning was a painting project. Starting with a dead-looking tree with very bare limbs on the canvas, it was exciting to see the lifeless object come to life. Participants were encouraged to be creative with painting leaves on their tree. Some painted a fully green tree while others painted colorful fall leaves on the branches as well as some fallen on the ground. All turned out unique and beautiful while being a fun time together. It was another afternoon of BINGO followed by a movie on activity channel 2. The evening had residents gathered around the fireplace to relax and listen to Bedtime Stories. While reading the last story, one resident actually fell asleep.

Friday several of the Home’s veterans boarded the bus for the Roanoke-Benson High School, who hosted their annual Veterans’ Day Assembly. Every branch of the military was honored during the program. It’s a privilege to serve those who have given so much for our country. That evening the Congerville A.C. Faith Church blessed the residents with hymns of praise. The lobby was lined with eager listeners for their beautiful harmony and a few even joined in with the praise. More of this type of live entertainment is needed. To schedule your family, church, or civic group to Christmas carol this year, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.