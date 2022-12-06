ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The annual Employee Years of Service Awards presentation was held in the dining room on Monday, Nov. 28. Those acknowledged for 5 years of service were: Environmental Services Aide Kayti Barhum, Social Services Care Coordinator Emily Cooksey, Administrator Nathan Hoffman, and Director of Nursing Penny Maher. Those appreciated for 10 years of services were: C.N.A. Tammy Guth, Registered Nurse Marge Hodel, Dietary Assistant Ed Jenkins, and C.N.A. Connie Klusman. The employee with 15-years-of-service was Activity Assistant Linda Breach while Accounts Payable Coordinator Nancy Hoffman was awarded her 20-year pin. Many thanks to these dedicated employees for their years of commitment to the residents as length of employment for staff is one of the determining criteria the State used when awarding the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke their 5-star rating.

ADMISSION/DEATHS: Robert Johnson of Benson was admitted on 11-29-22 and welcomed to room west 1. Also that day Earl Kuebler formerly of Eureka passed away after being a resident since March 2021. Hazel Harrold formerly of Washington passed away the first of December after being a resident since 7-13-2020. Staff and residents extended their sympathy to both of these families for their loss.

Monday morning in Remember When—Thanksgiving Traditions, residents congregated in the lobby next to the beautiful, warm fireplace to reminisce about Thanksgivings as children, then when became a parent, and now as a resident. Beautiful memories were shared about the many traditions in their family and how some of them remain steadfast still today while others have changed over the years. BINGO and then a movie on activity channel 2 filled the afternoon. After supper was a cute French Toast Craft with the ladies making a cute figurine to celebrate National French Toast Day.

The next day residents gathered together to make a Caramel Apple Craft to finish off the month of November. Later in the afternoon residents sat back, watched a movie, and indulged in a salty snack during Popcorn Pop-In. The scheduled evening activity involved some harvest coloring pages.

On Wednesday, the day started out with Wheel of Fortune. This fun game of guessing letters and solving puzzles is similar to the popular, long-running show on TV. During Snack and Chat after lunch, those participating were busy making caramel apple/pretzel bits to snack on and pass around to share with others. The evening concluded with the live streaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service.

December 1 brought Christmas decorations to celebrate Jesus’ birth. Residents enjoyed watching and a few even helped put up the Christmas tree and decorations throughout the day. The evening had some get together to make a Christmas Countdown Chain to hang on their door. Each evening when saying their prayers, a link is removed from the chain. Christmas will soon be here. The annual door decorating contest for staff will be held again this year. While anticipating the start of the lobby remodeling project soon, the first door to be cleverly decorated was the business office with construction caution tape and a sign stating…Which will come first? Christmas? Remodeling? Only time will tell for sure.

Residents got into the Christmas spirit when Writing Letters to Santa Claus on Friday morning. The lists will later be passed out to anyone who would like to have a resident for the Secret Santa Week right before Christmas. More festive activities took place during the afternoon when the Making Snowflakes activity was held. These decorations were used on residents’ doors and throughout the Home. The evening had Christmas Caroling on the schedule.

Saturday afternoon was a special Musical Talent Show by piano and violin teach Erin Price. Many thanks to her students for the beautiful mini recital they performed. The children would play on either the piano, violin, or have a duet. More of this type of special entertainment is always welcome and can be coordinated through Activity Director Jenna Sizemore.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING: Many thanks to the groups who have already Christmas caroled at the nursing home and Country View. To schedule your family, church, or civic group to Christmas carol at the nursing home and/or apartments, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.