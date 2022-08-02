ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

DAY: The annual Homecoming Day Benefit is August 26-27, 2022. The fundraiser again this year will be an online auction on Friday and Saturday as well as the popular drive-thru fish fry on Friday evening for carryout dinners only. The Friday Night Fish Fry will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m. or until the fish run out. The $12 carryout meal includes fried fish w/ tartar sauce, green beans, coleslaw, and a homemade cookie. Meals are available from the Multi-Purpose Room on the backside of the nursing home. Traffic will enter from the west side of Davison Street and move east to order and pick up meals. The online auction will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, and continue until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 27th. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home any time, or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. More information is available on the Home's website www.achroanoke.org under the Homecoming Day 2022 tab. There is also an easy access link to the auction items on the Home’s homepage. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the Roanoke nursing home.

THERAPY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents' walkers. Thank you to those who have already dropped off tennis balls, but more are still needed.

ADMISSIONS: Some new faces were welcomed the last week of July. Brenda Bocian of ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬Washington was shown to room east 12 on July 25. Audrey Thomas of Washington arrived on the 28th and resides in room west 14. Staff and residents are glad to have these ladies as well as their supportive families who visit the nursing home.

The activity department organized a very busy Camping Week that started on July 25 with a Zoo Outing. Several residents, staff, and volunteers loaded the bus and other vehicles for Miller Park Zoo for the day. When visiting the different exhibits, many fingers pointed in awe of the animals they got to see while smiles covered their faces and laughter rang out when watching the monkeys. It was quite impressive when the tiger gave out a mighty roar. Residents enjoyed the petting zoo and even got to feed the goats. After viewing every exhibit available, the group gathered for lunch near the children’s splash pad and jungle gym area. There the sack lunches were unpacked to munch while watching the many active kids having so much fun running through the water and playing on the equipment. When all were done eating, the bus was reloaded and took off for the Home. On the way back, a stop at the Dairy Queen topped off the superb outing with a delicious ice cream treat of their choice. What a wild, exhausting but wonderfully memorable day. The Camping Craft on Tuesday had several residents making dream catchers; the evening was filled with Campfire Stories. Wednesday was blessed with a musical performance when resident Lorraine Durst’s sons, Landon and Lance, played their guitars and sang their hearts out to their mother and the large group of residents who gathered to listen to them in the dining room. More of this type of small group, non-professional entertainment is needed, of course, as COVID restrictions allow. Please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore 923-2071 ext. 170 with any questions and to schedule a mutually convenient day. There was another outing on Thursday with a Hike to the Roanoke Park. The residents were excited to have the opportunity to go visit the park as several said they hadn’t been to a park for years. It was a beautiful day for all to enjoy being pushed in wheelchairs to the park and see all its glory. Thank you to the many junior volunteers who helped that morning. That evening was a Campfire & S’mores with stories. Those who ventured outside again enjoyed trying the tasty treat made with the different flavors of chocolate available. Yum. The week closed on Friday with residents gathering around and sharing what their favorite parts of the camping week were with many choosing the zoo trip or the walk to the park.

Looking ahead, the activity department is hosting a Fun in the Sun Party on Thursday, August 4, at 2:00 pm on the front lawn. There will be baby pools, a bouncy house, splash pad, water balloons, snacks, and more. All ages are welcome to join in the fun in the sunshine with the residents. The week of August 8 will be more fun-filled days with a Nature Walk on Tuesday, the 9th, starting at 9:30 in the morning. Additional wheelchair pushers are needed so anyone who would like to help, feel free to come as the more the merrier. Please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore 923-2071 ext. 170 to let her know you’re coming. All day on the 10th is a Lemonade Stand on the Front Porch with residents selling lemonade and goodies. Stop by to enjoy a refreshing glass of lemonade and snack while visiting family or a friend at the Home. The entire August Activity Calendar is avaialble on the Home’s website at www.achroanoke.org under the Services tab at the top of the homepage, clicking on “Activities” in the dropdown menu.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: Get paid to play. The activity department is actively looking for a full- or part-time activity aide. This position has flexible hours, benefits, and fun times interacting with the residents. An employment application and a current list of all job openings are available online on the Home’s website under the employment tab or can be picked up during business hours Monday-Friday from 8:00-4:30.