ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

On behalf of the staff and residents of ACHR, a sincere thank you to our community for their support of last weekend’s Homecoming Day Benefit. We also want to thank all those who donated auction items and helped with the fish fry. If you were unable to participate in this year’s fundraiser, online donations can be made on the Home’s website at: www.achroanoke.org. In addition, checks can be dropped off at the nursing home or mailed to: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Please indicate on the check in the memo line or online in the description as “H.D. fundraiser donation.”

DISCHARGE: Audrey Schneider of Normal was discharged on August 23 after being a resident since 7-6-22.

Cruise to Hawaii Week started on August 22. While visiting the 50th state, residents made sea turtles, made pineapple upside down cake, went to a luau, and participated in a mocktail hour. Monday morning started off with getting some exercise at Beach Ball Toss before heading to the Sea Turtle Craft. After lunch it was a fun time in BINGO followed by a Hawaiian documentary on activity channel 2 to see some beautiful views and learn some great facts about the islands. Tuesday in Baking Buddies the ladies used their baking skills to put together some delicious looking and smelling pineapple upside down cakes for the next day’s special lunch. The movie with Popcorn Pop-in was called Finding Ohana, which is the Hawaiian word for family. Wednesday was the big Luau in the dining room. Many laughs were heard as the activity girls did their best to sway their hips to the music. The outstanding pineapple upside down cake was served along with Hawaiian fruit punch. Thursday was National Banana Split Day with everyone excited to indulge in this delicious summer treat at the Banana Split Jubilee. There was a choice of vanilla or chocolate or swirl soft serve ice cream over a fresh banana in a cute boat along with all the traditional toppings including pineapples, fresh sliced strawberries, and chocolate syrup along with squirt whip cream and cherries. What an awesome treat! The Cruise Week ended too soon on Friday with a Mocktail Hour. There were 3 festive tropical drinks to choose from that activity staff mocked up from their darling tiki hut on the front porch. The prettiest drink was called “Mermaid Water” with a layered effect. The trick was how the juices were poured together to see the different colors. The most popular drink was the virgin Piña Colada. All were served with a cute little, decorative colored umbrella, making a very fun way to end the Hawaiian vacation.

Looking ahead…check out the September Activity Calendar on the Home’s website at www.achroanoke.org to see all the fun stuff going on for residents. Using the Services tab at the top of the homepage, click on “Activities” in the dropdown menu. Family and friends are always welcome to accompany their loved on at activities to have something to do when visiting or simply be together with others who are attending that activity.

ACTIVITY DEPT. THANK YOU & REQUESTS: The activity department would like to thank everyone who brought in fresh flowers, puzzles, craft items, and coloring books as they are greatly appreciated. Now they are asking for DVDs as all the family movies, TV shows, gospel concerts, etc. have been shown many times. If anyone has any of these types of DVDs with no violence, sex, profanity, etc. please, drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:30-4:30 pm. Thank you.

VICTORY HOME CARE: There is a need at Victory Home Care Services for both full and/or part time staff. There is no special license required as all training will be provided. They have very flexible schedules to fit around other commitments potential employees might have. Please contact facility manager Holly Gerdes at 309-306-2429 or checkout their website at www.victoryhomecare.org for more information. The employment tab has a “apply for more info” link that goes to a very simple “Quick Apply” employment form.

HYBRED ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS & IN-PERSON CLINICALS: It’s not too late to join the next online Certified Nurse Aide training at the Roanoke nursing home. This is a very convenient way to earn your CNA license with flexible online videos and in-person clinicals held locally in our small hometown. This is the perfect stepping stone for high school students who are considering any health-related college major or anyone just wanting to get some excellent experience for a future job after graduation. It also looks great on college and/or scholarship applications. For those raising a family, CNA hours can be extremely flexible to allow for a part-time job when children are in school or others are available to assist with childcare. For more information and not miss getting into this class, call Heather Simmons in human resources today at 309-923-2071 ext. 114.