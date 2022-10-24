ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

ANNOUNCING…The Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke is excited to share that another online C.N.A. class will be offered at the nursing home, starting November 8. However, for the first time it will be an evening class to allow those who work or are in high school to have the opportunity to attend. For more information or to get your name on the list before it fills up, please contact Heather Simmons in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.

ADMISSION: Colette Sniff of Metamora was welcomed to room east 17 on October 18.

The week of October 17 started out with Pumpkin Tic Tac Toe as Monday’s highlighted activity. Instead of the traditional X and O markers, there were orange and white pumpkins to use as the tokens. Many thought this was a creative way to play an old game with a fun, fall twist. The afternoon had some great rounds of BINGO. The day concluded with a Harvest Movie on activity channel 2.

Tuesday was National Chocolate Cupcake Day and guess what the ladies made in Baking Buddies on Tuesday? Yup, you’re right if you guessed chocolate cupcakes, and the aroma smelled so-o-o delicious while baking. After they were cool, several stuck around to help spread the festive orange frosting. That afternoon Compassus Hospice provided root beer floats for the residents. Thanks to the ladies from this hospice company who went around to each resident’s room to offer the refreshing, sweet treat. Most, if not all, of the residents responded with appreciative “Yes. I’d love one. Thank you.” The evening activity was a cute “Boo” Pops Craft. This simple to create but darling Halloween decoration used a white Kleenex tissue to cover a small dum-dum sucker or tootsie pop. Using black or orange yarn, curling ribbon, or string, simply tie the tissue around the circular candy to create a little ghost. Add some eyes and a nose with back marker to complete the look. Then residents could choose to take the finished projects back to their rooms to give to their grandkids/great-grands who come to visit while others were placed around the Home for decoration.

The monthly Birthday Party was held on Wednesday to celebrate those having an October birthday, including Geri Zoss, the 3rd; Bev Koehler, the 5th; Connie Hoerr, the 16th; and Audrey Thomas, the 25th. Each birthday gal had a speech read about their lives, hobbies, interests, etc. followed by being presented a cupcake while the rest of the group sang happy birthday. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church service on activity channel 2 as well as over the intercom, thanks to the volunteer who set it up.

On Thursday morning after the Lutheran Church Service, activity staff provided a Caramel Apple Bar along with fresh apple cider. There was a variety of toppings to go with the caramel apples, too. Oh, so yummy. This was followed by Dining Room Melodies. Many thanks to the volunteers who share their musical talents with playing the piano. That afternoon residents gathered together for another game of BINGO. This time the winner of the cover-all got a full-size candy bar well as a traveling trophy to hold on to for the week. The first winner of the trophy was Virginia Baumann. Congrats.

The week concluded with Balloon Volleyball, Wheel of Fortune, and Snack and Chat on the front porch during the day on Friday. After supper residents were taken outdoors to sit around the campfire at the Community Bonfire. Many had fun making s’mores on the own while others were glad to have someone else do the roasting while they just enjoyed the eating. Thanks to volunteer Dustin Hodel for playing his guitar and leading the singing. Others joined in for the fellowship with folks of all ages showing up. The residents were thrilled to see so many new and familiar faces while indulging in the snacks, hot chocolate, and apple cider. Thank you to all who attended as it meant a lot to see such wonderful support again from the community.