ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: Many thanks to the different volunteers who played Dining Room Melodies this week. The residents truly enjoyed the relaxing music while waiting for their meals to be served. Once of the biggest ways to bless the Home is by giving your time. There is a convenient, online signup link to volunteer on the nursing home’s website at www.achroanoke.org under the Giving tab. Simply click the “View Our Volunteer Sign Up Schedule” to choose an activity and date that’s most convenient for you. Watch closely for the sign posted on the front door when entering the facility to see if masks are required on that particular day.

DEATH/ADMISSION: Richard Schrock formerly of Metamora passed away October 27 after being a resident since July 2022. Staff and residents express their deepest sympathy to the family when bidding their loved one goodnight. Martha Roberts of ¬¬¬Eureka was welcomed to room east 14 on October 28.

It was a pumpkin themed week with many activities centered around this great fall item, whether it was decorating with them, cooking and eating foods with pumpkin in them, having different contests with them, playing Halloween games, and more. Monday, October 24, had the ladies enjoying Relax and Revive. What a great way to start out the week with getting your fingernails polished or simply freshened up in the activity room. The afternoon’s fun was an hour of BINGO. Candy corn and pumpkin-shaped candies make darling markers to cover the numbers on your card. When done playing with them, they tasted delicious, too, while watching the Halloween Movie “The Dog that Saved Halloween” on activity channel 2.

It was a Pumpkin Patch Craft on Tuesday morning. Residents created darling decorations with a variety of items available, including orange pumpkin out outs, stuff to make a wooden fence, blades of green grass, etc. to make everything pop and look more realistic. The salty snack from Popcorn Pop-In & Movie that afternoon always tastes good along with the variety of drinks to choose from the cart to go with it. The evening activities on the calendar included Halloween Pictionary followed by the A.C. Young Group Singers. Thank you to the group of folks who sang up and down the hallways. Their beautiful voices echoed throughout the halls and lobby, bringing such joy to all who heard them.

After Work Out Wednesdays, residents were the judges on of the staff’s Pumpkin Carving Contest. Activity Director Jenna Sizemore won 1st place with the carving. After lunch, the activity room was the place to be for Baking Buddies. In celebration of National Pumpkin Day, those gathered made pumpkin bars for Friday’s baking contest. Go residents.

Thursday rolled around for Ladies Lounge, just in time for the gals to chat without the guys around. They enjoyed eating cookies and sipping hot chocolate. Dining Room Melodies was on the schedule that day before lunch and BINGO afterwards. That evening was a spooky Spider Craft that brought a lot of fun and giggles.

On Friday morning, everyone was excited for the Pumpkin Dessert Contest. This is an annual pumpkin bake off with items brought in by staff as well as residents’ families in addition to what the residents made. Judges were the residents along with 3 staff members whose nearly overwhelming task was to decide the winners of all sorts of delicious and beautiful desserts that were provided. There were 3 categories—smell, taste, & texture—for the judges to consider when making their difficult decision. They had to be able to smell the pumpkin as well as taste it in the dessert. It was a close contest, but WINNER. WINNER. the lucky winner was Barb Dirks, daughter of resident Herb Pinkham. Congratulations, Barb, and thank you for sharing your baking talent. The fun week concluded with a Candy Corn Toss game that afternoon.