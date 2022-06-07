ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The week of May 30 was filled with anticipation for the eggs in the incubator to hatch. The final “candling” took place on Tuesday morning with just 2 of the dozen eggs having no signs of life and thus removed from the incubator. Oh, Thursday just couldn’t come fast enough while residents and staff were (not so patiently) waiting. The “Doubting Thomas” resident continued to be hesitant about any chicks coming. It was exciting early Thursday morning, which was Day 21, to find 3 eggs with little peck holes started. “Doubting Thomas” still was unsure that anything would come of those eggs. But by early evening, there were 2 very tired, wet, but healthy-looking and flopping baby chicks. The arrival of these 2 helped “Doubting Thomas” some but that resident continued to be hesitant and claimed that “those chicks probably won’t live long.” By bedtime, there was a hopeful optimism of more chicks to come. These eggs were from Turducken Farms near Roanoke and a total of 4 healthy chicks were born. They were taken out of their warm home on Saturday for residents to hold the fluffy, cute chicks before going to the Maher farm to live. These Rhode Island Red Chickens are known for their hardiness and large brown eggs as well as can be used for meat. Around 18 weeks old, they will lay their first eggs if hens. Sexing by feathers, Penny thinks she has 3 hens and a rooster but time will tell for sure. Thanks to Director of Nursing Penny Maher for sharing her family’s experiences in raising chicks and having chickens on their farm.

DISCHARGE/DEATH/ADMISSION: Staff wished Barney De Rubeis well when returning to his home in Toluca on May 30 after being a resident for 4 months. Al Arnold formerly of Brimfield passed away 6-1-22 after being a resident at the Home since October and living in the Country View apartments since June 2017. He will certainly be missed at the facility and staff extended their deepest sympathy to his wife, Carol who resides in the Home, and their family. Sherri Knobloch of Washburn was welcomed on 6-3-22 and resides in room west 4.

May 30, the last Monday of the month, was Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day. A sincere thanks to the veterans who served our country in the armed forces and those who are currently protecting the freedoms we Americans all enjoy. God bless America.

Tuesday residents gather in the activity room for Crafts to make Memorial Day art. The unique designs for wreaths were all beautiful. The afternoon was filled with playing BINGO and eating popcorn. Thanks to the area Apostolic Christian Young Groups for blessing the residents with their youthful singing of hymns that evening.

In recognition of National Nail Polish Day on Wednesday, activity staff set up a nail salon in the activity room for the Relax & Revive activity that afternoon. The ladies lined up to get their fingernails polished with beautiful summer colors. One resident stated that she always feels extra pretty the day she gets her nails pointed. The residents were overjoyed that morning when there were some kiddos to play Balloon Volleyball. As one tired resident announced that he was leaving, everyone agreed that it was extra fun to have young kids play with some old, worn out kids-at heart players. The evening featured the live streaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church service on activity channel 2 as well as over the intercom.

Thursday morning had 2 other live church services held. Thanks to the pastors who conducted Lutheran Church and Catholic Mass services. Meanwhile, those not involved in church enjoyed sitting outside under the new carport on the beautiful spring day, waiting for a furry friend to arrive. Thanks to volunteer Margi Hodel who brought her dog, CJ, to visit the residents. It was CJ’s 6th birthday and he loved showing off his birthday bandana. After the birthday dog left, residents went back into the lobby to check out the eggs in the incubator. It was finally the day that chicks were to hatch. Small holes were being peck into the shells and the residents could hardly waiting to see the chicks completely hatched. That afternoon before BINGO, residents found themselves back in the front lobby to check out the bird aviary and watch the “bird man” capture the many little birds, clip their nails, thoroughly clean the aviary, restock the supply of feed and nesting material, etc. All welcomed the new birds that were being brought in to their new home in the aviary in the lobby. Many were fascinated to hear the brief history about the birds that 27-year veteran “Bob” from the aviary company shared his expertise while polishing up the aviary glass.

National Donut Day was Friday, just in time for the work week to end. Residents sat under the front canopy for Snack & Chat, ate donuts, and visited amongst themselves while activity staff passed out donuts to those residents who didn’t or couldn’t join the group outdoors. Everyone appreciated a good donut and loved sharing Activity Director Jenna Sizemore’s favorite holiday. (Wink. Wink.) After lunch, it was time for a comedy clip on activity channel 2 called “The Doughnuts,” which many thought was a cute and funny clip to tie into the day’s theme.

The summer Junior Volunteer Program starts next week. Many are looking forward to having more junior high age students around for the next couple months or so during the school’s break.

