ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

SAVE THE DATE…August 26-27, 2022…is Homecoming Day. It will be an online auction again this year. Anyone who would like to donate a service or new item should call Cheryl Baurer at 923-7505 (h) or 309-645-7505 (cell) or via email at cabaurer@hotmail.com to arrange a time to deliver at item to her home. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Donations are requested by August 1 so that items can be advertised ahead of the auction. Thank you for your consideration of supporting this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

The week of June 5 was the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church’s Vacation Bible School each evening with a theme of “ Road Trip: A Journey of Faith.” Activity staff at the nursing home followed this theme, too, with each night VBS was livestreamed for the residents at the Home to tune their TVs to activity channel 2 to watch live the guest speakers out on the prairie. In addition, the residents started off their journey on Monday in Crafts by making license plates that they could hang from their walkers or wheelchairs. Tuesday several residents and Country View tenants loaded the bus to take a Journey of Faith Road Trip, thanks to volunteer driver Tom Hoffman. It was a fun outing around Eureka Lake and elsewhere, ending up with the blessing of an Uncle Bob’s ice cream cone. YUM. Later in the week, Emily from Transitions Hospice provided root beer floats. This special snack is one of many special treats enjoyed those who live at the Home. Friday concluded the journey of faith with a Bible Study over “The Final Destination.” Many residents stated that they couldn’t wait for their final eternal destination of heaven. This week also kicked off the summer Junior Volunteer Program with an orientation on Monday and monthly scheduling for the dozen young adults involved being organized. The residents are thrilled to see the young, cheerful faces in the Home again and looking forward to interacting more with them soon.

Looking ahead, Father’s Day will be celebrated at the Home with a Father’s Day Grill and Chill Cookout on Friday. The gentlemen will indulge in juicy steaks, refreshing sides to choose from, and a mouth-watering dessert. The week of the 20th will be a jungle themed week. The fun activities will include going on a safari tour, baking banana bread, petting “lions,” and going on a safari scavenger hunt. In addition, there will be dog visits, a walk in the Roanoke Park, swimming in a “swamp,” and more to go along with the theme. The activity calendar is conveniently available on the Home’s website: www.achroanoke.org. Look under the Services tab in the dropdown box called Activities. Feel free to join in on any activity. Visitors are welcome. Simply enter the nursing home under the beautiful carport, press the red button in the foyer to come into the lobby, and complete the self-screening station as required by the State. Remember masks must be worn properly over the nose and under the chin as still required by the Illinois Department of Public Health when in a long-term care facility.

DISCHARGES: Two residents were able to return to their homes on 6-5-22 after being at the Home since mid-May. Bev DeRubeis of Toluca and Linda Jennings of Bloomington were both wished well.

ADMISSIONS: Two more new faces were welcomed on 6-7-22. Brenda Hartman of Metamora resides in room east 12 and Rick Graves of Morton was shown to room east 18. Another new resident was admitted the next day when Carol Higgins of Bloomington arrived on 6-8-22 and is in room west 4. Then on 6-9-22 LaDona Meineker of Peoria was the 4th admission of the week when she came to room west 14.

DEATH: Sherry Maxwell formerly from Bloomington and Springfield passed away on 6-8-22 after living in a duplex on campus since last fall. The staff expressed their deepest sympathy to her family, especially her mother Faye and husband Wally Blunier, who also live on campus in a duplex.

THERAPY AND ACTIVITY DEPT. REQUESTS: The Home is again in need of used tennis balls for therapy to use on the bottom of residents’ walkers. In addition, the activity department is asking anyone to donate flowers all summer long. They brighten up the nursing home and bring the residents much enjoyment. If you have any tennis balls or fresh flowers to donate, please drop them off at the front office during regular business hours M-F 8:00-4:30 pm to get to the proper department.

