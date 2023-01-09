ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

ADMISSION/DEATHS: Kathy Armstrong of ElPaso was welcomed to room west 10 on January 5. The next day Bob Baldwin formerly of Toluca passed away after being a resident for a short time. Then on the 9th Brenda Bocian formerly of Washington passed away. She had been a resident since 7-25-22.

It’s a new year with some new activities. On Sunday, January 1, several residents, Country View tenants, and their families were thankful to start 2023 with gathering back in the dining room after breakfast to worship God at the live Apostolic Christian Church Service. It truly was the perfect way to begin the new year. Thank you to the volunteers who made this possible.

Monday morning was a Mitten Craft for the cold January weather. BINGO was held that afternoon followed by a Travelogue on activity channel 2. The evening activity was called Would You Rather. This fun, thought-provoking group game had those who participated pondering questions like “Would you rather receive one BIG present or get 10 small gifts?” or “Would you rather be best friends with Frosty the Snowman or Rudolph the red nosed reindeer?” or “Would you rather have a red nose that lights up or have pointy elf ears?” and more. It was fun to listen to the answers and hear why they chose that.

Helping Hands on Tuesday had the ladies assisting the laundry department with folding washcloths and hand towels. Afterwards they got to enjoy Relax and Revive to get their fingernails filed and polished. After lunch during Popcorn Pop-In & Movie featuring Along Came Jones, the laughs were plentiful at this 1945 western comedy.

The new name for morning exercises with new Activity Assistant Jenny Martin is called Workout Wednesdays. There was quite the group of residents participating. Next for Baking Buddies residents headed to the kitchen to make homemade Twix Cookie Cups from scratch. This brought back memories of then they used to make homemade sweets all the time with their moms, grandmas, and kids. It was National Trivia Day so minds of those who gathered together were tested with some Winter Trivia. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church on activity channel 2 and over the speaker system.

The Lutheran Church Service was held on Thursday morning. Then it was off to play Snow Ball Ski Ball. Residents were lined up to try their skill at rolling fake snowballs up the ski ball ramp. It got quite competitive with everyone hoping to score the most points.

A special, 2-day wood working project had the men very busy on Thursday and Friday. The guys were tasked to sand and stain a new desk for one of the nurses at the Home. It was such a unique and rewarding venture for the gentlemen. It was amazing to see the talent come forth as it obvious several of those helping had a lot of experience with this sort of endeavor. The finished project was outstanding and the nurse was so appreciative.

THANK YOU: A heartfelt thank you to the many groups and families who Christmas caroled at the nursing home and Country View apartments last month. Please consider bringing your church or Sunday School class, civic group, family, potluck friends, etc. to sing as the dark January and February evenings can get long. Simply contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.