LOBBY REMODELING: During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. Door D is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Thank you to the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Young Group for volunteering their time one evening to pound down the old staples in the lobby floor.

National Oreo Day was Monday, March 6. The week started off with Baking Buddies that morning with residents whipping up White Chocolate Oreo Fudge. One resident had the task of breaking up Oreos and stated, “This is a therapeutic work out.” That afternoon residents gathered together for BINGO. Activity Director Jenna Sizemore announced that BINGO will be changing. Every Monday will be candy bar BINGO and every Thursday players will be collecting BINGO Bucks to cash in at the end of the month on prizes. Some small prizes to win include word searches, coloring books, crayons, notebooks, etc. while the bigger items are a bag of mini donuts, soda of your choice, a slice of Casey’s pizza, etc. The prizes worth a lot of BINGO Bucks will be a personal trip to Dairy Queen, lunch at Caleri’s, gift cards etc. Anyone who would like to donate any type of BINGO prize for residents to redeem—it doesn’t have to be anything big—please contact Jenna at 923-2071 ext. 170. Residents are really looking forward to the switch up in prizes for their favorite game.

During Relax & Revive on Tuesday, activity staff went around room to room and offered each resident a back, arm, and/or hand massage along with a manicure, if desired. Many residents took the opportunity to sit and enjoy a relaxing 10-15 minute pampering. The afternoon was filled with Popcorn Pop-In & Movie while after supper some were busy at Crafts with Chloey.

Wednesday was International Woman’s Day. The ladies all gathered in the dining room to chat and indulge in a sweet treat, savoring the delicious Oreo Fudge they made earlier in the week. After lunch, activity staff passed around Root Beer Floats to all who wanted that refreshing snack. It was Trivia Night with activity staff testing everyone’s knowledge about St. Patrick’s Day. When those participating knew all the answers to the easy questions, the game was upped with harder questions. Some of these questions even the staff didn’t know the answers, but one resident sure did. Oh, how the fun definitely increased when that happened.

On Thursday morning, residents met in the dining room to make a Shamrock Collage. Each person had a large, green construction paper clover cut out as well as an assortment of 1” squares in various shades of green and yellow. Some of the squares came from magazines that had green in the background while other squares were others were a random of green and yellow squares from different materials like tissue paper, etc. Residents got to choose their squares, gluing and overlapping them on their large clover to make the collage. BINGO that afternoon had the new twist of earning BINGO Bucks, which had been announced at Monday’s round of the game.

Friday started with Balloon Volleyball to get everyone’s arms moving and blood pumping. Afterwards they moved over to Bible Study. The afternoon had Wheel of Fortune and Puzzle Buddies on the schedule. The evening came to a blessed close with the Eureka Apostolic Christian Faith Church Singers sharing their vocal talent. Any family, church, or civic organization wanting to schedule a time to bring in their group to provide any type of non-professional entertainment, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 309-923-2071 ext. 170 to discuss your idea and arrange a mutually convenient date and time.

ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS: Another online Certified Nurses Assistant class has begun. This certification looks great on any resume as well as college, scholarship, and job applications. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online C.N.A. class, contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114.