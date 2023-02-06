The week of January 29 began with a live Apostolic Christian Church Service in the dining room for residents and their families on Sunday morning. The minister from the Roanoke congregation gave an excellent message from Revelation 21 on heaven where there’s no pain, no crying, no sorrow when spending eternity with our savior Jesus. The acapella singing was beautiful before and during the service followed by some excellent piano playing by resident Pat Ringger’s son, Gary, who is an extremely gifted pianist.

The work week started with activity staff providing a Winter Squish Bag Project. Residents started with drawing a winter scene on a clear, plastic ziplock bag. Then a variety of assorted colored beads, glitter, etc., along with hair gel were put inside the bags and sealed shut. Using their fingers to push around the items inside the bag, the goal was to arrange the beads, etc. to decorate their pictures to look cute. This was a fun but rather challenging sensory exercise to get all the items to their proper places. After lunch, many were off to the dining room again to play BINGO, which was followed by a Documentary on activity channel 2.

ADMISSION: Sharon DeWeerth of Henry was welcome to room west 14 on 1-30-23.

Tuesday started with Morning Inspirations followed by Relax and Revive. Several ladies thoroughly enjoyed the foot massage in a little spa tub as well as a mini manicure for their fingernails and hand massage with beautiful smelling lotion. It was Popcorn Pop-In and Movie that afternoon along with Staff Visits for the rest of the day.

February started off with Baking Buddies on Wednesday. Since it was National Dark Chocolate Day, a dark chocolate bundt cake with coffee caramel drizzle had the most delicious aroma coming from the activity room where several helped with making this delicious treat. In the afternoon, everyone got to indulge in the sweet extravagance while sitting around the warm fireplace. Conversations were instigated when each person reached into a jar with random topics written on a piece of paper and pulled one out. Answering the question written on them opened up many interesting discussions. It was such a good way to get to know each other better. After supper was a fun round of Pictionary, a great group game to guess what the activity staff was drawing. This was followed by the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church on activity channel 2 as well as the audio played over the intercom system.

On Ground Hog Day, it was early in the morning when the sun came out on Thursday for the little critter to see his shadow for 6 more weeks of winter. Lutheran Church was held that morning for those residents choosing to participate in worship during this service. A cute Groundhog Craft kept some busy later that morning. After lunch, it was a fun hour of winning candy prizes during BINGO. Congratulations to Woody Schoon for being the winner of the coverall game. It was Trivia Night with residents gathering in the lobby to test their knowledge of groundhog’s day. With the milder temperatures recently, all are wondering if the groundhog be accurate this year with his prediction?

Friday had Catholic Mass on the schedule for any who wanted to take part in this church service. In addition, it was Bowling League that morning. Each resident was given 2 chances to knock down as many bowling pins as they could. After 5 rounds were done, the points were tallied to reveal the winner. Today’s bowling champion was Helen Zobrist with a whopping 30 points. Several said that they used to participate in a real bowling league. One person said that they often scored over 200 points a game when they were practiced up and played regularly on a team. Midafternoon the beautifully decorated heart-shaped cutout sugar cookies that the Roanoke A.C. HOPE Girls donated were served. Thank you, girls and teachers, for such a loving early Valentine gift that was as delicious as it was pretty.