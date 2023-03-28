CHILDREN’S EASTER PARTY: The annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt/Party will be held on Good Friday, April 7, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. in the dining room. To sign up your child(ren), please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at jenna@achroanoke.org or 923-2071 ext. 170 before April 3 so staff know how many children to plan on coming. There will be the egg hunt outside (weather permitting!) in the courtyard, animals, face painting, food, games, fellowship, and more. Children should bring an Easter basket or container to collect their eggs. All ages are welcome but remember that advance reservations are required!

LOBBY REMODELING: This major renovation of the lobby and business office is currently on schedule. The new receptionist desk in the front lobby has been framed. A lot of the drywall has been hung but drying time is needed with the taping and mudding steps. New lobby furniture has been ordered and is slowly beginning to arrive. During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Please pardon the mess, noise, and inconvenience at this time.

ADMISSIONS/DISCHARGE: Bev Micheletti of Washington and formerly of Roanoke was admitted on 3-21-23 to room east 17. The next day Lloyd De Giovanni of Roanoke came to the Home. He resides in room west 15. Owen Arvin of Lowpoint arrived on the 23rd and is in room east 19. Lee Hinrichs of Roanoke was discharged March 24 after being a resident for 5 weeks. Norma Trantina of Metamora moved into Country View apartment #204 on 26th. Throughout the very busy week of new people coming and others leaving, staff extended a warm welcome to the new residents and Country View tenant as well as wished the very best to those who were able to return to their own homes.

Monday, March 20, kicked off with the residents on a Leprechaun Hunt. Activity staff wheeled residents around the nursing home in search of the infamous leprechaun along with other St. Patrick’s Day themed items to look for on their journey. Some of the items included on the list included: a rainbow, a four-leaf clover, lucky charms, a pot of gold, and more. A festive green, white, and gold birthday cake from Caleri’s was served for lunch in Country View in celebration of CV tenant Bob Scherer’s special day. The afternoon’s fun included Candy BINGO followed by a movie on activity channel 2. The scheduled evening activity was Paint Night.

The painting fun continued on Tuesday with Potato Painting. The raw potatoes were cut in half with shapes carved into them. A couple of the cute shapes were a paw print, a tulip starfish,, and more. Using different colors of paint, the prints were stamped onto placemats to use for lunch the next day after they had dried. It was fun to show off their crafty talent to the dietary staff and tablemates. The afternoon featured Popcorn Pop-In and Movie as well as Game Options were available. Many thanks to the surrounding area Apostolic Christian Young Groups who came to sing that night. The blessing of hearing those young Christians raise their voices in hymns of praise never grows old.

The popular children’s Build-a-Bear Workshop was recreated by the activity staff with a Build a Bear to Adopt experience for the residents. This very clever activity had several different de-stuffed animals for residents to choose from when picking their animal to stuff. After stuffing the animal of their choice to their desired likeness, everyone wrote a short message on a paper heart to put inside, too. Then activity staff quickly sewed up the resident’s new pet while the residents filled out a birth certificate with the name of their pet, signing and dating it along with promising to take good care and love their pet. Everyone thought it was such a neat, loving craft. One resident shared how she took her great-grandson to a Build-a-Bear store shortly before coming into the Home, recalling the way his face lit up after making his bear. She was so grateful to have a mini experience like he did. That afternoon was Relax & Revive with several taking advantage of the massage and/or new spring nail polish colors available. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service.

March 23 was National Puppy Day. Many visitors brought in the dogs to show their families and other residents who were around, petting and loving on the furry friends. It was also the monthly Resident Council Meeting. After lunch, it was Bingo Bucks BINGO. One more week of winning Bingo Bucks before residents can cash them in for different prizes. Anyone wanting to donate BINGO prizes may drop them off with the receptionist or contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 with any questions. After supper, residents and their guests gathered in the dining room to listen to the new Musical Entertainment. Gustav Johnson of Minonk played his clarinet, his guitar, and the piano as well as sang. Many residents hadn’t heard the clarinet in many years and enjoyed this new entertainer. He started with a classical selection on his clarinet while playing the accompanying orchestra music from his laptop, followed by jazz piece that several knew and a hymn on his guitar. After sharing of his background as a band instructor and ability to play over 30 different instruments, he concluded with the encore “It is Well with my Soul” on the piano. Thank you, Gus, for blessing the Home with your many musical talents. The activity department is hoping to bring back the popular Family Night monthly activity that had to be discontinued with the onset of the COVID pandemic. To do so, volunteers to bring in refreshments and entertainment are needed. If you’re interested in helping make this become a reality, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 to let her know of your interest.

Friday morning was Balloon Volleyball, the residents favorite form of exercise to get their heart rate up and arms moving while having loads of fun. Afterward, the Mornings for Men group activity had the guys snacking of fresh fruit and chatting about how the farming season will be starting shortly, how the lobby remodeling is coming along, etc. Administrator Nate Hoffman joined the gentlemen for a bit, showing pictures of the lobby renovations. In his presentation, he shared a couple mock ups of what the vision is for the lobby. Residents were very excited to see the end result…and aren’t we all?