 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Road closures for 11/30

  • 0

Weston Road, McLean County — Parts of Weston Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for a railroad track project.

The closure of the roadway, also known as County Highway 13 or 3360 East Road, is between U.S. Route 24 and 3200 North Road. 

Call 309-663-9445 or visit mcleancountyil.gov/highway for more information. 

Towanda Avenue, Shelbourne Drive, Normal — Road closures are planned on southbound Towanda Avenue and eastbound Shelbourne Drive for the Kelley Basin Route 66 Trail Project in Normal. Those closures are planned through Dec. 15. 

Beech Street, Normal — Beech Street will be closed to through traffic from Locust Street north to Mayfair Street for a gas line project. Work is planned Tuesday-Friday. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News