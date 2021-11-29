Road closures for 11/30

Weston Road, McLean County — Parts of Weston Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for a railroad track project.
The closure of the roadway, also known as County Highway 13 or 3360 East Road, is between U.S. Route 24 and 3200 North Road.
Call 309-663-9445 or visit mcleancountyil.gov/highway for more information.
Towanda Avenue, Shelbourne Drive, Normal — Road closures are planned on southbound Towanda Avenue and eastbound Shelbourne Drive for the Kelley Basin Route 66 Trail Project in Normal. Those closures are planned through Dec. 15.
Beech Street, Normal — Beech Street will be closed to through traffic from Locust Street north to Mayfair Street for a gas line project. Work is planned Tuesday-Friday.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
