Road closure on Constitution Trail

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge near the Vernon and Towanda intersection will be closed starting Thursday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weather permitting.

This closure is required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.

For questions, call 309-454-9705.

