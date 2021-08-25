Road closure on Constitution Trail

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge near the Vernon and Towanda intersection will be closed starting Thursday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weather permitting.
This closure is required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.
For questions, call 309-454-9705.
