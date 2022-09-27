Reysen has a passion for woodworking

EUREKA-A Eureka man has an interesting hobby that he took up 25 years ago.
Rick Reysen started woodworking and has been passionately making signs, and refurbishing old wooden furniture for his close friends and family.
Reysen works as a mechanical engineer, however, he took up woodworking two decades ago, simply out of boredom. Through that boredom he was able to unleash another side of his creativity, and a true talent for the trade through the classes he took in high school. He has played jokes on his friends by making some signs with hidden jokes on them.
He says he learned woodworking in high school from one of the bests and that is clearly shown through his work.