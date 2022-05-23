Relays, individuals headed to Charleston

Sectional competition took place this past week, as Eureka and Fieldcrest went to Tremont on Wednesday, while Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson traveled to Kewanee Wethersfield Friday.

Tremont

The Hornets collected first place in the four by four (Carson Lehman, Gabe Schmidt, Charlie Bardwell & Tyler Heffren) and four by eight (Lehman, Gabe Gerber, Luke Rinkenberger & Bardwell) relays. Heffren (400), Pete Bressner (high jump), Carson Gold (triple jump) and JD Standish (pole vault) also finished first for Eureka. Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest claimed honors in the 1600. Other qualifiers were the Hornets' four by one of Jake Morin, Heffren, Mason Schoolcraft & Dakota Wiegand, second, four by two (Morin, D. Wiegand, Schoolcraft & Lehman, second), Bardwell (800, second), Andrew Perry (3200, second), Lance WIegand (high jump, second) and Andon Evans (discus, third).

Eureka finished second in the team standings behind El Paso-Gridey.

KW

The four by eight of Joel Weber, Jackson Beer, Colin Delagrange & Luke Getz advanced, as they took second. Weber also qualified with a runner-up finish in the 400. Elmwood/Brimfield took the team title.

The state preliminaries are set for this morning at 9 a.m. from Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium. The finals are 9 a.m. Saturday.

