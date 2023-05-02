BLOOMINGTON – Goodfield’s Barn III Dinner Theatre has been through a lot of changes over the years.

When Saybrook’s Pat Huth was a kid, it was full of Black Angus cattle. Huth, 85, is now vice president of the Barn Keepers of Central Illinois, a group dedicated to the documentation of stories of barns over a century in existence. They will be hosting Barn III owner Abby Reel, who will speak and answer questions for the Barn Keepers’ meeting on May 11 with a 7 p.m. start at the FS Evergreen, located at 402 N. Hershey Road.

Barn III is located just northeast of Goodfield and reopened four years ago after it sustained severe damage from a 2015 tornado. It previously offered meals and shows as the Conklin Barn II Dinner Theatre, which opened in the 1970s. Huth noted Reel bussed and waited tabled then and later acted on stage. According to Huth, since the storm, she would check in on the restoration process in passing on visits to her relatives. She added Reel has done very well as the new owner when she took over from Mary Simon in ’17.

Reel is honored by the ability to help write the next chapter in the barn’s story.

“It’s been a labor of love,” she said.

‘Ham on stage’

One of Reel’s favorite quotes is from Walter Scott: “If a farmer fills his barn with grain, he gets mice. If he leaves it empty, he gets actors."

The difference between the structures that Barn Keepers focuses on and her property, she continued, is that most of those barns get filled with beef.

“I’m putting the ham on stage instead,” Reel said.

A graduate of Eureka High School and Illinois Wesleyan University, Reel was not able to save the whole structure after the tornado, but she has done her best to “honor her story” in rebuilding it.

Her notes estimate the original barn was built around 1941 as a premier cattle auction facility. It started as Reel Livestock Center and was operated by her father, Les Reel.

At the upcoming Barn Keepers’ meeting, Reel indicated she will be excited to talk about elements of the barn she reclaimed, as well as her respect for the structure. She added the Barn III currently fluctuates between completely in-house dinner-theater productions along with hosting weddings and other special events. That combination has kept the barn alive. It is running at full steam and is never empty on a weekend. Reel estimated 25,000 patrons on the theater-dinner side on an annual basis with about four shows each week.

She wrapped up with an indication a few wedding dates remain for 2024.