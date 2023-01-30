Reel gets Illinois Farm Bureau scholarship

BLOOMINGTON— Seven individuals are getting financial support to enroll in truck driver training classes thanks to the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship program, funded by Illinois Farm Bureau and administered by the IAA Foundation.

Recipients include John Reel of Woodford County, Nathan Ault of Warren County, Jared Farr of McDonough County, Kyle Skromme of Whiteside County, Brennan Keifer of Kane County, Andrew LeFevre of Lee County and Jeremy Glenn of Marshall County.

“Investing in individuals who keep agriculture products moving and who represent the strength and diversity of our industry is something we are proud to do,” said Jennifer Smith, Development Manager, IAA Foundation.

Scholarship applications are available year-round with consideration deadlines occurring quarterly. The next application deadline is March 31, which correlates to drivers who intend to enroll in a commercial driver training program at an Illinois community college between April 1 and June 30, 2023.

All applicants must be Illinois residents and provide proof of enrollment during their corresponding award cycle. An endorsement from a farmer, County Farm Bureau leader, agribusiness, or food process business is required.

Eligibility guidelines and applications are available through the IAA Foundation website at www.iaafoundation.org.

For more information, contact your county Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation at 309-557-2232, or email Jennifer Smith at jsmith@ilfb.org

The mission of the IAA Foundation is to fund education, research, and charitable activities that benefit Illinois farm families and agriculture.