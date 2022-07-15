RED DEVIL CORNER

League honors several Red Devils in the classroom

A total of 15 Eureka College football players have been tabbed scholar-athletes by the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. To be eligible, an individual must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. A list is as follows:

Recent graduates- Corbin Heiken (fourth time) & Chandler Boyd (third time).

Juniors - Brendan Durr (third time), Nathan Garard (third time), Ried Morrell, Chase Parkinson and Ben Wright.

Sophomores- Carson Gregory, Austin Hopkins, Gabe Townsend and Garrett Wayne.

Freshmen - Steven Bartkus, Wyatt Perkins, Austin Swiech and Lukas Tinkham.

Former R-B player headed to EC

Renner Thompson has decided to continue his academic and athletic career at Eureka College. The recent Roanoke-Benson graduate and left-handed pitcher also played first base for the Rockets.

He is one of 17 incoming players that includes 10 freshmen and seven transfers.