Recycling program is ‘win-win’ for environment, area residents, ADDWC

EUREKA – Are you recycling? If not, Roger Crow wants to know why.

“Most children can tell you at least one benefit of recycling, because it’s instilled in them from a young age,” noted Crow, who is Senior Director of Vocational Services at the Association for the Developmentally Disabled of Woodford County.

Crow knows the benefits by heart: “Conserving natural resources by using less raw material, helping to prevent pollution, saving water, saving production and energy costs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, creating more landfill space and helping the economy by creating jobs.”

But Crow adds another reason to the list. Area residents who recycle at ADDWC are improving the lives of the individuals whom ADDWC serves: adults with intellectual disabilities.

“(The recycling program) offers the opportunity for these individuals to get up each morning to come to a job that they enjoy in a family-like atmosphere where they experience socialization among their peers and staff members. It provides them with opportunities to learn job skills and to earn a paycheck,” Crow said.

Approximately 25 individuals in the vocational program process all the materials that come through the doors at ADDWC. The nonprofit organization has processed approximately 1 million pounds of material annually for 10 consecutive years, Crow said. It doesn’t use high-efficiency automation for sorting material. It’s all meticulously hand sorted, he noted. Baling machines are used for plastics and cardboard, but the materials are loaded by hand.

Where and what can I recycle?

Recycling drop-off locations are:

• Eureka – ADDWC, 200 Moody St.

• Goodfield Village Hall – 114 S. Eureka St., behind the building

• Washburn – Parking lot across the street from the public library on West Magnolia Street

• El Paso public works building – 540 E. Main St.

Accepted items are:

• Newspapers, magazines, office paper, hardback and softback books

• Aluminum cans

• Tin cans

• Flattened cardboard

• Food-grade plastic containers Nos. 1-7

The easiest way to determine which plastic containers are acceptable is to consider if they can be purchased at a grocery store, Crow said. “Obviously, items such as laundry detergent containers aren’t food grade, however, they can be purchased at a grocery store and are acceptable.”

• Used motor oil

“We don’t receive money for oil, but we offer it as a community service for a nominal pick-up fee,” Crow said. Residents can bring oil to the Moody Street location 24/7 and place it in 300-gallon containers at the southeast side of the parking lot. Empty oil containers should not be placed in recycling bins.

Items that residents commonly bring but are not acceptable include:

• Plastic bags

• Plastic car parts and plastic toys

• Pool liners

• Styrofoam

• Glass

• Kleenex, paper towels and food wrappers

“These items create more labor for us to sort, and they end up in the trash,” Crow said.

ADDWC formerly had routes to pick up recyclables at Woodford County businesses and organizations, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the routes were discontinued.

“During that period, we realized we didn’t see a drastic decline in the amount of material we were processing. By discontinuing the pickup routes, we reduced our cost for fuel, we are saving wear and tear on our vehicle and our risk and liabilities have been reduced,” Crow noted. Many of those businesses and organizations now bring their recyclables to ADDWC.

Is it profitable?

“A big misconception about ADDWC,” Crow said, “is that most people think recycling is the reason for the organization’s existence. On the contrary, the individuals we serve are the reasons for our existence.

“Our recycling program alone does not make a profit, and while some people balk at the idea of recycling without making a profit, it’s the opinion of ADDWC that as long as we ‘break even’ we will continue to offer the recycling program because of the many benefits to the individuals we serve.”

Fees charged to the towns where drop-off sites are located, combined with the sale of the processed materials, only cover the labor cost of the clients, Crow said. Other funding sources that assist with overhead costs and staff labor include Illinois Department of Human Services, Woodford County, fundraising efforts and donations.

ADDWC receives $22,000 annually from Woodford County specifically for the recycling program.

“As the recycling coordinator for the county, ADDWC is responsible for submitting a municipal waste management plan every five years,” Crow said. The information is submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and includes a source reduction plan, a report of materials recycled and the amounts, the designated recycling coordinator, a plan for recycling efforts and education and naming monetary supports for the recycling program, such as grants.

A thank you and a request

“Our vocational program crew members enjoy their work and take pride in the recycling program,” Crow said. “If we can offer them a means of learning while earning, and add value to our communities through recycling, we view it as a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“So, for those familiar faces we see recycling regularly, we want to thank you for your continued support. And for those who don’t already bring their recyclables to our drop-off sites, we encourage you to please do so.”