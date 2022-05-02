Real estate tax bills mailed out

EUREKA – Woodford County Treasurer Melissa Andrews has announced that the 2021 property tax bills payable in 2022 were be mailed on April 29, 2022 to all Woodford County property owners. The first installment due date will be on Friday, June 3, 2022 and the second installment due date will be Friday, September 2, 2022. Taxes paid after the due dates will be assessed a 1.5% penalty per month. There is a penalty calculation chart on the payment coupons showing the amounts to pay, including penalty, if paid after the due dates.

Woodford County tax bill images are now available to view and print on the County website at www.woodford-county.org. Click on “Taxes” in the lower portion of the home page and then click on “Woodford County Property Tax Search”. You may search by parcel number, owner’s name, or property address. View or print the tax bill by selecting “Tax Bill” from the list on the right.

Payment Options: Property owners have several payment options, all of which are listed on the back of the tax bill. You may mail your payment, postmarked by the due date, to the Woodford County Collector at 115 N. Main Street, Suite 105, Eureka, IL 61530. You may pay at one of the local Banks listed on the back of the tax bill. You may schedule an online bill pay with your Bank. Taxes may also be paid with most major credit cards, debit cards, or by e-Check either over the internet by visiting www.woodford-county.org and clicking on” click here to Pay Property Taxes” or by phone to 1-877-637-1395. There will be a convenience fee of 2.35% plus $1.50 per transaction fee charged for credit card and debit card payments, and only a $2.00 charge for e-Checks. You may pay in person with check or cash at the Woodford County Treasurer’s office in the Courthouse, however, credit/debit card payments are not accepted in person in our office.

Once property owners receive their tax bill they should review the bill and make sure they are receiving all of the exemptions they are entitled to. A list of exemptions and the qualifications are on the back of the tax bill. For Assessment or Exemption questions, please contact the Supervisor of Assessments Office at (309) 467-3708.

If property owners do not receive a tax bill, they should contact the Treasurer’s office or search the public information on the County website. Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the tax payer of the obligation to pay and penalties will be assessed if paid after the due dates.

For questions about property tax payments, please call the Woodford County Treasurer’s Office at (309) 467-4621.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0