Helping others is something that Reagan Linder is extremely passionate about. Reagan is a senior at Eureka High School and is one of the most humble and hardest working students.

Reagan seeks to help others in everything she does. She’s been involved in many extracurriculars throughout her high school career including Student Council, the mentoring program, Fight for Life, softball, basketball, volleyball and volunteering.

One of Reagan’s teachers and advisers, Mrs. Monk, admires Reagan’s work ethic in all she does. “Reagan is a kind young woman with a determination for excellence in all that she does! She works hard in the classroom, for her extracurricular activities and in her community service opportunities! We will miss Reagan next year!!” Mrs. Monk said.

Another one of Reagan’s teacher’s also noticed the extra effort that Reagan puts into everything she does. Mr. O’Hanlon said, “Reagan is someone that has impressed me immensely. I was fortunate to teach her as a freshman; even as a young student Reagan was always willing to do the extra things to be successful in my class.Reagan knows what it takes to be great and she is a leader by example. Not only is she a solid student and athlete, Reagan is also a great kid; she has integrity and impeccable character. Reagan definitely makes our school a better place.”

Reagan takes the same approach in the classroom as she does on the diamond and court. Reagan has been a 4-year athlete in both softball and basketball. Her basketball coach, Mr. Prina said, “Reagan is the type of person that makes everyone around her better. She has always taken the opportunity to show up early and stay late when it comes to practice or hard work. The best part about Reagan is that she's a nice person and always has a smile on her face!”

That smile and kindness will take Reagan far in her future career. Reagan plans to attend Illinois Central College to play softball and get an education to pursue her dreams in the medical field of oncology or radiology. “I wanted to do this because of my mom. She had breast cancer through my freshman and sophomore years, and I always wanted to help her. So that’s why I decided I wanted to help other people in this career,” Reagan said.

Reagan is a rarity, a senior who goes that extra mile to better herself and to help others. She can carry these characteristics with her throughout her journey through college as she continues making EHS proud.