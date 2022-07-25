Reading Buddies program grows in Eureka

EUREKA – A menagerie of furry friends is waiting out the summer months at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. The stuffed animals soon will be claimed by eager readers as part of the library’s Reading Buddies program. The plush toys will be an incentive and a comfort as students return to school and the challenge of reading.

“A stuffed animal is not going to make corrections, make fun or say anything. They just listen,” noted Angela Roberts, the library’s youth services manager.

The six-week Reading Buddies after-school program for kindergartners through fourth graders is designed to be fun and encourage reading while providing opportunities to improve literacy skills and build confidence while reading, Roberts said. The program kicked off in fall 2021 with 10 students. It grew to 18 students in spring 2022.

For 40 minutes, younger participants practice sight words using flash cards, complete sight-word coloring sheets and read to each other. Older children read silently with their stuffed animal buddies, thus getting their required reading minutes completed for school before going home. There are snacks, too.

“We are adding a few new items this fall such as word and phonics games and new books just for the Reading Buddies program,” Roberts said.

Upon program completion there’s a party and awards ceremony. And the children get to take their reading buddies home.

Roberts, who helped design the program, joined Eureka Public Library in December 2019. Shortly after, she was asked by a library patron if the library had ever considered offering a reading lab.

“That sparked an idea that eventually turned into the creation of the Reading Buddies program,” she said. “We did not realize when we were developing the program how the children would be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and how their reading skills would be impacted.”

Roberts cites lower reading test results from Community Unit School District 140 and her own observations of preschoolers who are less able to be still and concentrate.

Roberts’ own reading journey was not smooth, she recalled.

“I can relate to the young children who say they hate reading because they read slowly, and they struggle. I tell them that I was the same way, and not to give up and to keep trying.”

Roberts, who grew up in Eureka, said she remembers attending Lana Cheney's kindergarten class at Davenport Elementary School, where her reading skills greatly improved, she said.

“I am thankful for my great teachers at Davenport and District 140 who taught me to read and succeed in school. It is fun to tell some of our young library patrons that I went to the same schools they attend, starting at Eureka Community Nursery School.”

She adds: “It is a blessing to serve my community that I have been a part of for almost 50 years.”

Part of that blessing is, “Hearing the kids say, ‘Reading is fun; can we have Reading Buddies every day?’ and ‘I love reading!’ That’s indication that the program is a success,” she said.

For more information, contact Roberts at childrensepld@gmail.com or 309-467-2922 Ext. 4.